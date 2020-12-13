From the Woodlot

I’m in a unique position. I’m afforded the luxury of registering my opinion through this medium on topics as varied as the Boston Pops version of the Cowboys Overture to the disappearance of the small country village in rural Wisconsin. And I attend meetings where professors in the agricultural world discuss everything from dairy economics to managing farm stress. Throw in a dose of food-sovereignty issues and my outlook broadens.
I remember stopping some 30 years ago at a grocery in Hatley, Wisconsin, where I’d order a couple of handmade sandwiches from the deli on my way to hoof-trimming jobs. Cotto Salami, Cheddar, iceberg lettuce on rye, four packets of mustard and a can of diet root beer, and I’d be on the road. It was also handy to stop there when we were raising our family because it was close to our farm. Never mind the time a few moths fluttered out of a box of cereal we once bought there; it was an isolated incident and a full refund was given.
That store and the hardware are long gone from what was a classic country main street. Eventually two of our kids went to Hatley Elementary School, which is part of the D.C. Everest School district in Marathon County, Wisconsin; it still exists in the village. There’s also a library. I don’t want to paint the picture of a ghost town but Hatley’s “main street,” which is Clark Street, isn’t what it once was. That’s true of many villages in Wisconsin; the iconic main streets aren’t thriving like they once did.
In 1932 Franklin Delano Roosevelt was a new voice for America. As a newly elected president he was guided by a “brain trust” of advisers who said the nation’s economy had become interdependent; one segment like farming affected other parts of the economy. Because they felt the Depression was caused by an economic downturn in agriculture, much of FDR’s “New Deal” was intended to help farmers and agriculture.
One of the first programs enacted was the Agricultural Adjustment Act. Within a year it was a house divided. Its creators were a combination of “old reformers,” liberals, and a third faction comprised of agricultural academics, farm journalists and veteran department officials. That “out of the box thinking” faction considered themselves to be agricultural “pragmatists.” Drawn heavily from Midwestern farm families and trained at land-grant colleges, the group took great pride in their practical knowledge of American farming.
It was a different time in American history, when farmers and their families were the nation’s majority. It was the goal of those agricultural pragmatists to restore prosperity to small and middle-sized farms as they had once known them, to see all farmers enjoy the same respect and legislative treatment as businesses. They wanted to see farmers reap the benefits of modernity like electricity, mechanization and modern plant genetics without losing their character and way of life.
“Way of life” is a familiar phrase still sung today. I sang it loud and clear. Farming was a way of life and I wanted in. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; sometimes it’s good to be naïve. My naiveté landed me in a 47-stall dairy barn with a crumbling granite foundation and a line of machinery that could have put me on the cover of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” Throw in a big old Federal-style rectangular box for a home and a front porch to boot. Fortunately for me it worked. And it’s still working for many farmers, educators, philosophers and conservationists in the current agricultural landscape. They are the modern-day “pragmatists” striving to keep small to middle-sized farms relevant in an agricultural world that favors vertical integration and corporate control.
Although those folks fight an uphill battle, for each step they gain in the direction they believe is the correct one they keep the kernel of an idea alive – that mid- to small-sized farms would be better for America’s rural landscape. Much of what they stand for everyone wants – clean water, healthy soil and diverse nutritious food.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1937 that the Agricultural Adjustment Act was unconstitutional, but the basic program was reconstructed and again passed into law. Even skeptics admitted the Agricultural Adjustment Act and subsequent laws helped revive hope in farm communities. Many traditionalists still rail against its premises and throw the socialist flag when it’s brought up.
It didn’t end the drought or the Depression, but it’s been the basis for many farm programs still used currently. Maybe we’ve gone too far in order to revive a village like Hatley to its former place. It seems to be the case. But if there are enough “naïve” folks out there willing to work for it, the possibilities are endless. Perhaps it takes a village to save a village.
Courage, friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.