From the Woodlot

What is almost always in the way but may never go away? What serves as a hangout for bluegills by day and bullheads by night? What spent its early days looking down from above and its elder years looking up at the sky? Stumped? Then read on …
I’ve been fortunate in my life to have awe-inspiring natural places to look at and ponder the world from. The dock on my humble off-grid lakeside cabin property is one such place. When I sit on the dock and look at the leaning cedars and birches rooted to the base of the shoreline, my mind goes adrift in sync with the gentle beating of breeze-born waves upon the shore; a sense of timelessness pervades me. Mentally I land in an era before weather forecasting, when natives relied upon nature to tell them what the next day or hour could bring in the form of cold fronts or strong winds. I land in a place long ago where an osprey circling high above carries a message far greater than simply being a creature searching for sustenance.
Those places to sit and reflect have become my refuge for quiet mindfulness. They’ve nourished ideas for poems and stories when my active mind nudges my meditative thinking to the side. I’ve been lucky to share my dock space with diverse guests along the way – farmers, preachers, doctors, lawyers, psychologists, mechanical engineers, astronomers, theoretical chemists, herbalists and poets.
When I sit on the dock with a guest I let wave motion and the beauty of the surroundings permeate his or her psyche before I spring questions that way.
“How many acres do you think the lake comprises?” I ask.
It’s not an easy question considering the random shoreline and lack of reference points. The answers I’ve received are random – from 25 acres to more than 600 acres. The real answer is 68 acres, according to the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey Map from 1969 that adorns my cabin wall.
The second question I often ask guests is what they might say about a stump head protruding from the lake surface about 15 yards from shore and 10 yards from our dock. I tell them what I can about the background of “The Stump” as I’ve aptly named it. It’s not exactly a creative name. In times of secret affection my wife refers to it as “Stumpy;” it seems that’s becoming its preferred moniker.
“It’s always been there,” I explain.
But it’s underwater during most winters and springs. As the water table recedes in summer it shows itself and usually remains exposed until winter freeze-up. The drier the year the greater the reveals. In 2019, a wet year, it appeared briefly in August before disappearing through fall. It rocks with waves but never moves from its mooring. It’s a target for fishers who naturally picture it as a hangout for lazy summer bass or spawning bluegills.
My wife, Wendy, is an avid snorkeler. She annually brings in a few Daredevil fishing lures or jointed Rapala minnows that have been snagged upon the stump's surface by hopeful anglers. She’s ventured down to the bottom of Stumpy – about 6 feet down – and verifies it’s rooted to the murky floor of the lake.
“It’s always been there,” I usually repeat when discussing the stump.
Go look at that wall-hanger in the cabin – a 21-inch largemouth bass. I fluttered a Johnson Silver Minnow past Stumpy in the summer of 1986. That bass sprang out of its lair from the base of the old stump; 15 minutes later I lip-landed it on the shore.
Stumpy’s always been there. Or has it?
I never had much of an answer from anyone regarding old Stumpy. It’s hard not to think of a stump as just that – a stump. Too most people a stump is an inglorious remnant that’s often quite simply in the way – in the way of canoe paddles, outboard propellers and fishing lures. I figure there must to be more to the story. Somewhere there’s a scientist who’s dedicated his or her life to water, biology and the intricacies of riparian zones – someone who can help me refine my ponderings on old Stumpy.
Tune in next week to learn how a random email to a professor in Fisheries and Water Resources in the College of Natural Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point helped shape my understanding of the possibilities concerning the history of old Stumpy – the stump that has been there forever, just a child’s casting distance from the shoreline. It’s a stump that knows the call of the loon, the howl of a wolf and the sight of a full moon as well as any human I know.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.