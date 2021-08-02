From the Woodlot

If twine types defined the timeline of my life, I began my farming career in the sisal-twine era and ended it during the polypropylene dynasty. My first round baler had a manual twine-delivery arm that was activated from the tractor seat. Sisal twine was required as the operator pulled a heavier rope that guided a cylindrical twine tube holding the fibrous twine end over the middle of the completed bale. The last remnant of hay was inhaled by the baler as it rolled to a stop over the row.
The act was more complicated than it might sound. I needed to reach back and maneuver the twine-tube rope while clutching the tractor at just the right moment so as to not overfill the bale chamber. Yet I needed to run enough hay into the chamber to catch the dangling end of twine that was held in place by my ability to hold it steady while clutching. It was like a doing a “reverse revolved triangle yoga” pose from a tractor seat. That is until a 2-inch-long horsefly landed on my neck during the act. Then I was simply flailing.
Sisal, being a thicker twine with a more-frayed cut edge, was readily caught in the incoming hay and then began its rounds tying the bale. I guided its path by moving the twine tube across the surface of the rotating bale. It was customary to linger over the far end of the bale, then slowly maneuver the twine tube to wrap the middle of the bale before finishing at the near end. That was followed by a quick release of the rope, allowing the twine to run across a knife that cut it to complete another finished bale.
Later I graduated to a more-modern round baler that used polypropylene twine, dyed orange or blue – depending on how I felt when making my purchase from the farm-supply store. There wasn’t a manual option to wrap a finished bale with twine on my new baler; it was all done with electronics. That was great when things worked properly. You could pre-set the dwell to determine how long the twine was delivered to an area on the bale before the arm smoothly moved across the face of the newly formed bale. When wrapping was complete the twine arm crisply moved the dispensing twine across a hinged knife that opened just as the twine ran across it, and snapped shut to cut it. All this I watched from an air-conditioned tractor cab while an occasional horsefly rode along on the opposite side of the windshield.
I grabbed an unused twin-pack of orange poly-twine when I was gathering belongings from my machine shed back when we sold the farm.
“This ought to outlast me,” I said as I slid it in the back of my pickup.
I took one roll up to my cabin property and one to my woodlot. I knew it would come in handy for a variety of uses. Each roll has its place on a shelf with a utility knife next to it. I use it for everything from makeshift clotheslines to securing a homemade scarecrow to an old kitchen chair in my garden. I recently tied a 40-yard length of twine to a 1-inch-deep socket for weight. After a dozen attempts I managed to throw the socket over a birch branch high in the air at our lake property, allowing the free end of twine to be at arms-reach. I tied three carved wooden fish to it and hoisted them high in the air. The result is a semi-permanent art installation over our cabin’s front yard. I call it “flying fish.”
Baling twine – I suspect there’s bits and pieces flowing in my veins and holding my joints together. After depending on it for 30 years to package summers bounty of forages, my uses for it have changed. It works well for garden-row markers and tomato trellises. In a pinch it makes a belt for chore pants or even suspenders if one is feeling creative.
One thing I’m certain of every time I reach for a run of it and cut it with my Craftsman utility knife – it brings me back, if only for a second, to a hayfield that exists in my memory. Where the final row of raked hay waited to be baled while storm clouds formed in the western sky. And me on my back in the clover stubble threading orange polypropylene twine through the final eyelet on the balers twine arm to finish the last bale before the sun set and the rain began. And just as the last bale was tied with polypropylene twine I watched through the tractor cab glass as raindrops hit the engine exhaust pipe and vaporized into the early-evening air. I turned off the radio and opened all the windows, heading home in a rain shower on a gravel road, I was happy as a July toad, and no worse for the wear after another summer day of making hay.
Until next week friend, happy haying, and don’t be caught short of twine.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.