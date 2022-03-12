From the Woodlot

I’ve a number of reasons for doing Google internet searches; one of the most common is to see what the world in general thinks of certain issues I’m pondering. Google searches can lead me down a variety of paths and it’s best to be sound of judgment when navigating results.
I’m often after a basic definition when I search something. Here are five of my most recent internet searches based on my search history.
What can I do about world hunger?
Will the baseball season be delayed by the player-owner lockout?
What tuning did Bob Dylan have his guitar in on the song “Buckets of Rain?”
What is stream-of-consciousness writing?
What is an Old-Timer?
I’ll cut to the chase and say the subject of this stream-of-consciousness rambling I’m about to engage in is No. 5 on my search list – “What is an Old-Timer?” According to my search an old-timer is a person who has had the same job, membership or residence, etc., for a long time. That’s not enough of a definition for me but I confess to being influenced by 30 years of farming. My standards are too high for such a simple definition. I hold those I consider to be old-timers in extreme regard. I’ve been lucky to know a handful in my day.
An old-timer doesn’t need to be a farmer but it helps if they have farming in their blood one way or another. Often overalls are their favorite fashion statement whether it’s a work day or not; pinstripe Oshkosh B’gosh or Key brand are popular with old-timers. Not surprisingly, many whom I consider old-timers are from the Depression era. They tend to be tight-fisted, frugal and conserving.
I’ve round-baled hay for a number of old-timers in my farming past. Often they’d just completed meticulously raking the field to be baled. Not a sprig of hay was missed. Or if it was they’d follow up by walking the rows with a pitchfork while tossing any offending wisps of hay into the raked row. They usually hung around during the baling process also, cleaning up any hay I missed while I navigated the field from an air-conditioned tractor cab. Waste-not, want-not was the simple rule they followed. Each missed blade was part of a bite not available to their cows in the coming winter.
The old-timers I learned from could sharpen just about anything with a belt-driven grinding wheel powered by an old electric motor with a power cord whose insulation was half worn off. Of course my story-telling grandfather was an old-timer. I can still see him at the helm of such a grinding wheel, sparks flying, his head tipped back to accommodate his bifocals while he sharpened the sickle knives for his Oliver pull-behind hay mower.
Old-timers aren’t limited to the male gender. Take Minnie St. Louis for example. She was my late grandfather’s housekeeper for many years. She kept a daily journal of high and low temperatures, general weather conditions, notable daily events and bird sightings between her duties providing for the old man. She was also adept at the elimination of garden-invading woodchucks. Her weapon of choice was a break-action side-by-side double-barreled 410 shotgun.
The old-timers in my life were prolific in colloquialisms also. Their expressions were often poetic. I knew from time spent with my grandfather that “a rainy May meant a barn full of hay.” Pert-near was a favorite word; it was used, pardon the pun, in pert-near all conversations. The “happy hunting grounds” are where old reliable dogs went when their time on earth was through. And “S-T-O-P” meant “stop and not slack-up” if I was lucky enough to be driving my truck down a country road with an old-timer as we approached a stop sign.
One is well on the way toward “oldtimerness” if he or she knows how to wield a scythe, identify random steel items tossed on a stone pile, re-time the knotter on a New Holland 273 square baler, turn a log with a cant hook, adjust the dogs on a belt-driven sawmill or dowse for water with a forked stick, amongst a variety of other things. Of course, being old helps too, whatever old is.
Old-timers – I’m lucky to have known a handful and anxious to acquaint with a few more.
Until next week, friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.