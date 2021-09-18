From the Woodlot

Sign, sign everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign? -- Five Man Electrical Band
It was at least 20 years ago at a pasture walk when a young farmer described his farm to the folks in attendance.
“It’s very sandy and the organic matter is low,” he said. “I’ve tried numerous seed mixes with no luck. We’re trying to get a sod established and graze it for dairy cattle. Does anyone have a suggestion what we might plant?”
I couldn’t stifle myself. “For Sale signs,” I suggested.
Thankfully folks laughed, including the fella who asked. He went on to have a long successful career as a grass-based dairy farmer in a challenging soil environment.
“Free,” the sign said beneath an old kitchen chair at the end of a rural-Wisconsin driveway. On its seat a box overflowed with zucchini and patty-pan squash.
“For Sale” – Farm Fresh Eggs, Sweet Corn, Blueberries, Pure Maple Syrup and Hay. Some rural signs never change. They’re the welcoming kind, advertising the wholesomeness of farm-raised products.
Perhaps one is lucky enough to know where one of the old Burma-Shave road signs has survived the elements. Every shaver – Now can snore – Six more minutes – Than before – By using – Burma-Shave is an example of the signs from the 1930s.
In the case of dairy-farm signs it’s common to see a sign indicating where a particular farm ships its milk. There’s been an evolution toward less variety in that type of sign as more milk handlers drop by the wayside and choices become fewer.
A Century Farm sign is another common one seen across rural Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s Century Farm Awards Program began in 1948 to recognize farms that have operated for 100 years or more. Currently almost 10,000 farms have been recognized and the program has expanded to the sesquicentennial level.
I have a folder of photographs titled “Signs” in my computer collection. In it are photos of all types of signs, from isolated road signs riddled with bullet holes to one of my favorite signs I paid homage to annually when I farmed – traveling from Marathon to Oconto county to make my spring seed purchases. It’s a large white-backed hand-painted sign in a field just off the highway that makes a pointed statement to passers-by.
“Eternity. Think About It” it says. And I almost always do for a minute or so.
As a self-proclaimed arm-chair rural sociologist I’ve always been fascinated by the signs folks display on their properties – hand-made rural and farm-yard signs in particular. Occasionally an old defunct barn is re-purposed as a sign. I’ll dub them “statement signs.” From my observations living in both rural and town settings I’d say rural folks are more inclined to display a “statement sign.” It’s my sense the signs are a bit of a shout; those statement signs about topics range from eternity to politics. Perhaps the isolation element causes rural dwellers to need to yell at times about how they feel. I don’t see the signs as a problem; freedom of expression is a basic right.
I’ve thought about putting one of my own “statement signs” near my woodlot-garden parcel. I like broad statements that are difficult to interpret. “Really?” is one I considered. “Yes” or “No” as a standalone sign was another idea I had.
I’d make the sign so I could change it easily depending on how I feel about any particular event in my own life or the news. “Yes” might follow a 15-inning Brewer victory. I could flip it to “No” the next day for any variety of reasons – international, national or local.
But I never follow through with my “statement sign” ideas. I don’t like the idea of shouting at passers-by. I’d rather have a neighborly discussion that randomly happens while someone is ambling past on foot or bicycle. In a sense the adage “actions speak louder than words” keeps me from putting up a “statement sign.”
I lean to pure whimsy with my hand-crafted signs on both my wooded properties. A sign proclaiming a “Free Concert” with “The Finches” performing points to the edge of my woodlot driveway where a bird feeder hangs from an ironwood tree. If one is lucky enough to be standing in the driveway reading it, he or she will likely be listening to a rehearsal or actual performance. Passing fishermen can view a carved wooden character seated at the edge of the lake where my cabin is. “Fishing Advice” my wood-carved figure advertises.
To me “statement signs” are too often an end-of-argument proclamation. They leave me longing for spontaneous civil interaction – discourse on things like the concept of eternity or the ramifications of an issue like mining, a frequent topic on northern Wisconsin signage. For now I’ll continue down the whimsy road when it comes to my signs.
But then, I realize I have it good, friend. I can run my thoughts past you. Until next week …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.