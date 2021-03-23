From the Woodlot

It happens every year in March. Spring comes from the ground up.
Rising from the low spots where spring water surfaces in hayfields and meadows. Where rushes and sedges show their slender stalks through a thin layer of morning ice.
In a distant hayfield a granite stone reappears from under the snow in an annual ritual. That stone is a survivor from men with iron bars prying and draft horses pulling and even dynamite blasting – men trying to level the playing field with the earth itself. Granite won the battle. For 100 years the field is cut for hay around it. First it was farmers wielding scythes in the blazing sun. Then it was someone such as me, in a tractor operating a whirling bladed disc-bine from an air-conditioned high-visibility cab.
A stone with the March sun glinting off its surface announces spring in a distant field. It announces spring to the circling harrier and passing horned lark as it did to me on the farm looking out over a cup of coffee through the kitchen window, before heading out to face the day during another calving season.
Spring came from the ground up in our farm’s dooryard too, where the domed head of the well cap would break free from the snow a month ahead of tulips and daffodils. A spade was revealed in the frozen garden where black soil waited to grow onions. Next to it a red wheelbarrow was overturned where the new season’s beans and squash were to be planted. Some 30 years ago my kids’ tricycle with handlebars would be frozen in an impossibly tight left turn; its red and white handlebar streamers would shimmer in the cold spring wind. It was left in place by the chicken coop after a brave November ride in a lightly falling snow that continued all night until it covered the seat. It was well worth the half-dozen-eggs prize, cradled in a tiny chore coat.
Spring comes to the woodlot from beneath my boots as well. The empowered sun works its way further down the driveway one day at a time, exposing crushed granite. A better indicator that it’s time to tap trees cannot be found than my makeshift mid-century modern snow gauge. It changed from 10 inches to a trace as the March sun wended its way through the stark trees of winter. Nothing that weather forecasters can predict beats the sun as a seasonal indicator in the woods.
Today on the front stoop of my woodlot workshop the corner of a yellow post-it note revealed itself half-frozen in snow at the base of the building; it was a to-do list from February. I could make out “soup bones” and “Sawzall blades” but not much else. The next day it was gone, perhaps taken up with a few dried leaves in a swirl to the top of the canopy by a spring breeze.
Along the sap-collecting trail a maple stump shows its bleached splendor in a shawl of bracket fungi. At the edge of the woodlot sulfur-bud hickories reach with arms outstretched trying to catch the sun’s energy. Beyond their reach, raised garden beds reappear in the field. I wonder how many times winter will return as a reminder that nature is in charge. Fifteen yards into the woods from the field edge an old stone pile thaws along its southerly face. A roll of barbed wire with ancestral fingerprints mixed with rust is exposed on a granite slab. That was the field’s edge 100 years ago. But bitternut hickories persisted in their reach to redefine the field boundary with dropped nuts that became slow-growing seedlings.
Spring comes from the ground up in Wisconsin and shows itself to the returning birds of the sky as the “two steps forward, one step back” waltz toward summer warmth renews. But it’s still cold out there. Lucky for me I have a few soup bones left and the crock pot is never far away.
Don’t let your to-do list keep you from enjoying the slow waltz toward a new growing season, friend.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.