From the Woodlot

What’s in a picture? So many things – in another era a timeless breeze from the east catches in a tangle of tawny hair swept across youthful cheekbones. There are guarded smiles with more questions than answers. And there’s a road of dirt and gravel.
I know that road. I’ve dunked a rear tractor tire over its edge more than once, after one pass too many defining the entrance to the milk-house driveway with a rear-mount snow blade during a January snowfall. I know that road and mailbox at the edge of the dooryard, where my kids waited for the school bus. There’s that spot where I tore cartilage in my left knee during a feat of athleticism coaxing a cow home after calving on the Back 40. It’s the same spot where in the old photo a proud gent poses with his Indian motorcycle while two women look on.
One of the first young people I hired as help on my dairy farm was a young man with local roots; he returned years later to re-connect with my wife and me. After spending time catching up on our lives he left me a historical photograph taken in front of our old farmhouse. I happened on it recently and a flood of memories of that place on earth rushed over me. The silo and buildings on the left beyond the unidentified youthful trio fascinated me. What was once a sawmill and livestock housing were long gone when I farmed there. What remained was a grassy knoll that served as a sacrifice area for our dairy herd during the non-grazing season. There was a gentle slope that led down to a creek fed by an artesian well. My herd knelt there while drinking. The silo in the photo was gone but its foundation remained. It was a 6-foot drop to the bottom. Gnarly scrub bushes grew up from the cracked cement floor.
For 28 years that foundation was never a problem to me or my dairy herd. The cows grazed up to it and passed it on their way to other grass paddocks during the growing season. It was a place for fox mothers needing a safe haven to raise a litter of kits. In our 29th year of farming we had our first incident involving the “Old Foundation” – the name we dubbed it.
It was 4 p.m. and I figured she’d been on her side at the bottom since 9 a.m. after the morning milking. She was a nice second-lactation Normande heifer with a deep barrel and gentle temperament. She was probably tussling with another cow in the early summer pasture when she fell in – playful three-year-olds kicking up their bovine heels on their way to fresh grass. She had a glassy-eyed stare; her breathing was shallow. The fight was gone from her. It was going to take some effort rescuing her but I’d seen worse when it came to cow conundrums. That included a cow on her back with legs flailing in a bathtub re-purposed as a free-choice mineral feeder.
I was lucky to have my son with me to take on the task of casting a rope around her and doing the bulk of the work freeing her with the help of our loader tractor. He saved her life that day. On the one hand I looked at my son in awe of his prime of life strength. Another part of me recognized his strength as fleeting; the body wears quickly when taxed with the rigors of daily farm labor. Just yesterday it seemed, I could have muscled her over the foundation’s edge. She staggered a bit but soon rejoined her herd-mates in the splendor of a fresh paddock of grass.
What’s in a picture? It’s 100 stories in a 100 yards. Details are covered in clover and grass. An iron eyebolt has been pounded into a granite boulder. A railroad tie has been cast onto an old stone-pile. Stories are cloaked in tight-lipped smiles. They are stories from a road, from what was once my place on earth. Perhaps after Christmas I’ll talk about the long-gone post office on the other side of the road in the same photo, where I built a bull-proof fence and pastured my breeding bulls.
Until next week, friend.
Editor’s note: We’re hoping someone might recognize the trio in the historical photo. Email jbelschner@madison.com with any information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.