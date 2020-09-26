A few weeks ago I stood in a field and watched while two big square balers swallowed rows of golden oat straw. The baler’s intake chambers filled with straw as the pickup tines hissed along the rows of fodder held up by stubble. The heavy plunger’s deep-throated clunk echoed across the Eau Claire River valley. It was a symphony of roller chains, v-belts, bearings and sprockets in engineered synchronicity. Chaff rising from the intake chamber was caught in a surprise dust devil as it swirled across the field.
It was 80 degrees; August’s high sky had cerulean shading punctuated by an occasional mares’-tail cirrus cloud – the same as had captured my fancy as a kid. Some 50 years later I’m still taken by it.
“Am I really doing this for a living? How’d that happen?” I asked myself.
I snapped a series of photos, receiving a thumbs-up from one of the operators as I hopped in my truck. It drove past an old red dairy barn that I rented in 1987 when I began my dairying career with my 13-cow Jersey herd.
On my way to the woodlot I saw a neighboring farmer chopping hay in a field of fourth-crop alfalfa. I pulled in just as he and his crew were pondering a mechanical issue with none other than the infamous intake chamber. It’s where it all begins when it comes to modern harvesting equipment – the intake chamber. It’s what draws the crop into the harvesting machine to be further processed for storage on the farm. When things are running smoothly it picks up the crop and evens it across the machine’s throat before the heavy knives chop it for silage or pack it for baling. The problem is when things are running smoothly it’s easy to be lulled into complacency until things suddenly go haywire.
I’ll never forget a particularly bad situation I had a few years ago with a plugged intake chamber on my round baler. It was a hot July day, a Sunday as I recall. The hay was dry and ready to bale; Sabbath or not I was in the field. Things were going seamlessly. I was in the comfort of the air-conditioned cab listening to Bob Uecker call a Brewers game. I was focused on the game; unbeknownst to me the chain that drives the pickup tines had hopped the sprocket. It was a chain I was infinitely familiar with. It’s tightened by a concentric nylon roller so I always had a three-fourths-inch-deep socket ratchet with a 3-inch extension in the tractor toolbox for that purpose during haying season.
My inattention led to a big slug of hay being jammed in the throat of the baler. That’s when I longed for a reverser feature on my pickup head; the whole mess can be pushed out with the flip of a hydraulic lever. I turned everything off and opened the cab door to a waft of hot air. A jet-black crow flew past with its beak agape, respiring in the mid-day sun. Just beyond earshot I could see the couple who lived next to the field I was haying in. They were relaxing in a wading pool with cool beverages. Their yard was alive with various perennial flower beds. Summertime and the living was easy, I thought.
I laid on the stubble to begin pulling the fibrous hay out of the baler throat. The sweat on the back of my neck was a deerfly magnet but once the chaff formed a fine layer on my exposed skin the flies weren’t a problem. It wasn’t much of a trade-off.
I marveled and agonized at the strength of the dry compacted fiber. I cut it with a safety knife and clawed with my fingers. Progress was slow but handful by handful I kept at it.
“I’m putting my university degree to work,” I said out loud to myself.
Eventually the mat of forage came out in bigger handfuls. Finally I rolled the slug of hay out of the way and kicked it into its own row for pickup. I reset the chain and tightener. I finished baling the field while the Brewers closer struck out the side for a victory.
“And this one is over,” Uecker declared after the third out.
I headed home on my favorite road, happy as a July toad in the shade. It sounds crazy but I dedicated a poem to plugged intake chambers – where I find myself lying in the harsh stubble of reality, unplugging the intake chamber. It ends like this.
Belts need tightening
Bearings need greasing
Reset the pickup tines
Tighten up the slip clutch
Call home
You’ll be
Late for dinner.
Sometimes life’s most mundane moments can be poem-worthy.
Thanks for listening. See you in October.