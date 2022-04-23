From the Woodlot

Those who are small-scale syrup producers like myself have likely stacked the buckets or stored the sap bags, signifying the end to another sapping season. Like most harvesting operations there’s a ritualistic approach to bringing in nature’s bounty.
With 40 trees to tap in my maple-dominated woodlot, I have my order of operations down pat. I start by walking the two-track trail in the woods left by my grandfather’s Oliver 60 Row Crop tractor while setting a bucket or two at the bases of trees I intend to tap. When battery-powered tools became the norm I hung up the old hand brace drill. With a specialized drill bit designed for tapping trees and a rechargeable drill I can do the job quickly and efficiently. I reverse my steps, tap in spiles and hang buckets, then wait for the initial rhythmic chorus of plinking as the first drops of sap hit the bottom of the sap pail.
Once the pails are hung another trip around the trail is required to put lids on the buckets. Those lids are an important part of the syrup-making process because they’ll protect pail contents from every type of precipitation possible in the two- to four-week syrup season.
Then the waiting game begins. It’s anyone’s guess what the season will bring. Snow depth, frost depth, warm days, cold nights and a gentle breeze all effect sap yield.
Once my trees are tapped it’s time for the ritual of unearthing more supplies from the dark corner of my syrup shack. Many items I use for sapping are remnants of my grandfather’s small-scale dairy operation; they’re perfectly suited for syrup making. I filter sap through the same vintage milk strainer he used when he hoisted full cans of milk as part of his twice-daily milking ritual. The ladle that hung on his milk-house wall, the one he used to get a cool drink of water or skim the cream from the milk in the bulk tank, is what I use to sample the cooking sap as it nears its transformation to sweet amber-colored syrup with a light smoky flavor.
Once the syrup is ready to be drawn from the pan I filter it into his old Firestone Sanaloy-finish stainless-steel milk can. My handprint mingles with the patina on the smooth handles of the silver can. Unlike my grandfather I use a hydrometer to measure the specific gravity of syrup to know when it’s done. It looks like an oversized thermometer that floats in a tall cylinder filled with cooking syrup.
My grandfather assessed syrup using “sheeting” as his guide. When poured, a ladle of hot finished syrup falls in a continuous clinging “sheet” rather than forming droplets. As a cooking batch approaches true syrup, all the focus of an open-pan cooker like me is on preparing for removal of the pan off the heat. My small modern 30-gallon pan is a breeze to work with compared to the 3-foot by 8-foot homemade pan my grandfather used.
My goal is to temper the wood fire in my cooker as a batch approaches readiness. I stir the coals with an old iron fire poker I discovered in my syrup shack. On it are my grandfather’s, uncle’s and now my own handprints. When I pull a batch from the fire I use old ancestral grader blades to tilt the pan sufficiently so I can draw the final product with a spigot. One more filtering through the old milk strainer and the task is complete.
My spring ritual of syrup-making is a far cry from that of my grandfather, who sat by his old stone cook in a long-abandoned Plymouth sedan with his trusty black and tan dachshund, Smokey, on his lap. But there are a lot of similarities too – especially the use of those old ancestral tools worn smooth by hands that knew the value of a hard day’s work at a pace dictated by Mother Nature.
In amongst our seasonal rituals time slows for no one. I always say I never planned anything beyond the farm but life sure kept happening after I left it. So many big changes and good things have happened to me recently that I’m taking some time to let things fall in place and absorb the changes. I look forward to rejoining you when the days are long and rows of hay cure in the fields and spring calves grow fat on milk and grass. Have a safe planting season.
Until then, friend …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.