In my woodlot leaves begin their life when winter loses its grip on the land and sap rises to tree buds still clenched like tiny fists protesting the cold. Before long the buds open and the sap runs murky, signaling the end of syrup season. Then they go to work harnessing the sun’s rays. After shimmering all summer in the canopy, capturing sunlight and converting it to usable food for trees in the form of glucose, the leaves start to fall. They nourish the soil so the cycle can continue again after winter dormancy.
If left unabated on my woodlot’s 200-foot-long meticulously graded local-red-granite driveway, those leaves eventually become soil. And because of that I’ve made a discovery I’d like to share – the leaf blower.
I’ve done little to zero leaf raking in my days on this earth. I never did it on the farm; I had enough to do with a family-labor-driven 100-cow dairy farm. Why remove a fertility source? My gardens were rich with cow-manure compost; I didn’t need leaves for them. I didn’t own a rake and never gave it a second thought.
That was then. This is now.
My woodlot requires some leaf removal and thus my discovery. It operates on a lithium ion battery. It’s ergonomically designed to give me a sense of power and control heretofore unbeknownst to me. I’m a frequent user in October; I might just be addicted. With a leaf blower I can zip down the side of the syrup shack. I can take a layer of leaves to send up into the air – only to cascade down into a neat row for removal with a fan-shaped rake and the trailer we used on the farm for calf feeding.
Leaves – as a gardener friend waxed when the topic arose, “manna from heaven.” They’re free fertilizer for my woodlot gardens, far removed from their cow-compost origins. The leaves of most trees contain twice the mineral content of manure. In a 10-pound bag of leaves are nutrients to the tune of 4.7 pounds of carbon, .1 pound nitrogen, .16 pound calcium, and lesser amounts of phosphorous, potassium, magnesium and sulfur. There are enough nutrients to justify a leaf blower and more. And that’s not even taking their mulching capabilities into account.
The phrase “turning over a new leaf” is a Western idiom offering people a chance to start anew to amend their past mistakes. But the term doesn’t exist in cultures that don’t isolate time and space, such as the Hopi Indians. To those people the self is the culmination of a person's past and therefore the two cannot be disconnected.
I share the belief that the self is a culmination of a person’s past. Every week I give a little bit of myself in this column. I’ve come to a point now where often I’ll only have an inkling what I’m going to write about. Today it was leaves. But I sit down and start with that inkling. I then proceed to draw upon my past and give part of myself each week. I record in script the tapestry of my footsteps through life. It’s a worthy quest.
If the Western idiom “turning over a new leaf” has any merit let’s say we give it a whirl, friend. We need civility to make a comeback. We need a respite from the bedlam. By next Tuesday, most leaves will have fallen and only an occasional rustle will stir in the woodlot. They’ve done their work. They’re a symphony of emeralds feeding the forest.
Now it’s time we do ours. No matter the side one chooses, many agree this country is in a very bad place right now. Disease and discord are our new norm. How did we get here? How do we escape? If you haven’t already voted, do so Nov. 3. It will be a wild ride. Will Democracy be preserved through a fair voting process? Why do we even need to ask the question?
Perhaps the answer is stirring in a pile of woodlot leaves.