From the Woodlot
“Where’s my safety knife?” I asked while searching behind my desktop computer.

“In the driver’s side door panel of the truck,” my wife responded. “Along with your winter hat, carpenter’s pencil, compass, tape measure, N-95 mask and whisk broom.”

My truck is my go-between as I live out the blessing and curse of having three dwellings – my woodlot, off-grid cabin and apartment.

At some point in my transition off my former farm I realized my truck was a reliable place to keep things like my muck boots or raincoat. They’re things I might need unexpectedly should I suddenly need to pull off the road and snap a picture of pigs getting out and roaming a country highway during a downpour, or a combine dropping its header to begin harvesting a remote field of soybeans.

With three dwellings, two being wooded and remote, there’s a bevy of items needed for property maintenance. I can’t afford to have two of everything so I carry things like a chain saw and leaf blower in the back of my truck. Through time a growing number of items fits the category of “things I can’t do without” – items that have a permanent home in the bed of my truck, from a come-along to a pellet gun. They’re under lock and key of an essential topper. Upon examining the variety of items in my truck bed I decided to list them; the list is best recited to the tune and cadence of “I’ve Been Everywhere,” a song made famous by Johnny Cash. It’s a fast-paced song originally performed by country artist Hank Snow. The Cash version is often heard on television commercials.

I call my version “It’s All in the Truck.” I play it in C Major on a home-built guitar.

I was packin’ my truck in the fall of the year

For a trip to my shanty to assess my career

I had my tackle box packed, full of lures to catch bass

So I settled on in and let the fall colors pass

My wife texted me if I remembered our stuff

And I said

Listen honey, I’ve packed everything in the back of our truck …

It’s in the back of the truck, dear

It’s in the back of the truck, dear

Across the northwoods let’s go, dear

We’ll breathe that northern air, dear

It’s all in the back of our truck, dear

All in the back of the truck

I packed the …

Charcoal, dripping pans, spare tongs, hot pads

Work gloves, muck boots, extra sandals, pair of socks

Chain saw, gas can, walking stick, folding chair

Fly rod, fishing rod, tackle box, hip boots

Shop vac, pipe wrench, splitting axe, dishrags

Leaf blower, coveralls, swimming suit, step ladder

It’s in the back of the truck, dear

It’s in the back of the truck, dear

Across the northwoods let’s go, dear

We’ll breathe that northern air, dear

It’s all in the back of our truck, dear

All in the back of the truck

I packed the …

Dish soap, nylon rope, come along, tripod

Pruning shears, dog groomer, leaf rake, grease gun

Spare guitar, mandolin, tuning fork, amplifier

Acorn squash, sunflowers, jalapenos, sauerkraut

Empty flask, sardines, beef jerky, pickled herring

Claw hammer, crescent wrench, sledge hammer, crow bar

It’s in the back of the truck, dear

It’s in the back of the truck, dear

Across the northwoods let’s go, dear

We’ll breathe that northern air, dear

It’s all in the back of our truck, dear

All in the back of the truck

I packed the …

Socket set, Allen wrenches, hex wrenches, box wrenches

Bow saw, hand saw, back saw, miter box

Spray start, orange paint, liquid wrench, Loc-Tite

Vice grips, needle nose, scratch awl, liquid level

Scuffle hoe, string trimmer, plumb-bob, percolator

Bottle jack, lug wrench, bead breaker, tire gauge

It’s in the back of the truck, dear

It’s in the back of the truck, dear

Across the northwoods let’s go, dear

We’ll breathe that northern air, dear

It’s all in the back of our truck, dear

All in the back of the truck

So there you have it. It can be a tongue twister when I’m speed-playing it but it describes my blessing and curse pretty well. By finding a home in the back of my truck I reduce the number of times I need to stop at the woodlot for my “stuff” before heading to the cabin and vice versa. Perhaps it’s a dilemma of the privileged, but I feel like I worked hard to find myself with such a dilemma. Until next week, friend …

Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.

