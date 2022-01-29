From the Woodlot

In fall 2018 when we decided to sell our dairy farm of 30 years, I set upon the task of painting portraits of our farmhouse, dairy barn and granary. I believed it was important to do the paintings from the place that had become ours since 1989, rather than wait until we moved. I had two months to work on them before the real-estate portion of the sale was complete.
I wanted to hear the milk pump humming inside our home, with cattle lowing as I painted. I wanted to hear the water pump in the basement kick on and off while the new owner’s cows drank after exiting the milking parlor. Late at night, while my painting efforts for that day dried and I slept, I wanted the wind to swirl around the farmstead and find its way into my dreams so the next day it could be reflected in my portraits.
There are two eras represented in my early-morning farmstead paintings – 1989 and 2018. The portrait of the house is as it looked the summer of 2018. I chose a flat straight-on view of the house, the way a passing motorist might have seen it in a fleeting glimpse. One of the joys of creating art is using what’s referred to as “artistic license.” In front of our federal-style farmhouse I added a red wheelbarrow and a few white chickens. That invokes the famous poem by William Carlos Williams, “The Red Wheel Barrow.” It’s a simple poem that seemed to eloquently describe my front-yard scene. “So much depends upon, a red wheel barrow, glazed with rain water, beside the white chickens,” Williams wrote.
I went back to 1989 when painting the barn. The traditional red dairy barn in place when we bought our farm had a larger-than-life presence. It was wider than most traditional barns around the country. It had a wooden silo built into the corner with a frail rusty ladder that led to the top on the outside of the barn. When the barn blew down in 1997 we salvaged all the 24-foot-long cedar tongue-and-groove boards the silo consisted of, for a variety of projects.
In my barn portrait our newly purchased herd of mixed-breed milk cows can be seen in their night pasture. The morning sky is just beginning to break above them. It’s the type of morning when the light changes rapidly, from surreal to a more-standard radiance in just a few minutes. In another use of artistic license I added a white-board fence around the front yard because I always wished we had one. If one looks closely a robin can be seen, singing its birdcall morning song from atop one of the fence posts. Somewhere in the distance beyond the reach of my painting a rooster is likely crowing.
My painted rendition of our old granary also dates back to 1989. We used it once in our past to store a crop of barley. It was worth it just to have the experience of smelling the freshly combined grain as it dried further on the smooth floorboards of the upper level. The bottom of the granary, where I eventually stored my Allis-Chalmers D17 tractor, was a history lesson in square-headed jamb nuts, spent plow shares and an old vise that I eventually salvaged after the wind of 1997. Painting the granary drove home the simplicity of the structure and its basic geometric shapes.
I’m happy to have accomplished the paintings of my former farm. There’s a story behind each door, window and rusty silo ladder. Some have been told and others wait to resurface, often at night, when the wind swirls and finds its way into my dreams.
Until next week friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.