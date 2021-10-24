From the Woodlot

“I will nerd out unless you stop me,” Allison Jonjak replied to a question regarding naturally occurring nutrients in cranberry beds.
That’s when I knew I was going to have an interesting conversation about cranberry growing with someone who is enthusiastically brimming – much like a flooded bed of bright-red Mullica Queen cranberries. Her knowledge regards a fruit crop grown in the Glacial Lake Region of Wisconsin. It’s a triangular area framed by Interstates-90-94 on the west, Interstate-39 along the east and Wisconsin Highway 10 as its north border. The area was formed by a glacial ice sheet some 18,000 years ago. A 160-foot-deep lake existed for thousands of years, scouring the sandstone bluffs that surrounded it. The Glacial Lake Region is where much of Wisconsin’s cranberry crop is grown.
Jonjak is the cranberry outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. I was fortunate to spend a few hours with Tom Lochner and her on a beautiful late September day at the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Center near Millston, Wisconsin. Lochner is executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, a position he’s held since 1989. Current projects at the marsh include testing different varieties for cold hardiness, and more-targeted use of fertilizers and pesticides. A new pollinator habitat was part of this summer’s projects.
I was impressed by the cooperation the Millston center has received from area growers. It became apparent there’s a strong partnership between cranberry growers and the scientists involved in cranberry research. The Wisconsin Cranberry Research Center is a testament to the value growers place on research. Growers were willing to invest money toward the purchase of property where the new center is built. Growers donated almost $250,000 worth of vines and then sent crews to help plant them.
Prior to my visit I knew little about cranberry growing. I was somehow under the mistaken impression that cranberries are grown in artificially created environments. But the marsh environment – and sphagnum moss in particular – is the essence of the crop. Jonjak enthusiastically described new research about the importance of a great mycorrhizal network below that interplays with sphagnum moss in cranberry beds to provide nutrients to cranberries.
I learned that coloration of the crop – the deep-red hue that denotes cranberries – is a process similar to that occurring in a leaf canopy in fall. Scattered yellow-hued berries were likely growing deeper in the bed but tasted the same as red fruit.
When I left the Millston facility I had a new appreciation for what it takes to successfully grow Wisconsin’s famous fruit crop. As I drove east through Jackson County I noticed the sturdy woven-wire fencing around many of the cranberry marshes. I had assumed they were there to protect cranberry beds from deer damage. But Jonjak informed me elk are the culprit that necessitates the expensive barrier fences. It’s one of a few negative issues of elk re-introduction efforts.
I continued northeast, driving through the small towns along Wisconsin Highway 173. Warrens, Mather and Babcock are towns built around the cranberry industry. The fall colors were beginning, and the marsh environment was alive with rustling cattails and circling eagles.
Near Rudolph, Wisconsin, the land begins to transition out of marsh. Cattle can be found grazing; corn, soybean and alfalfa fields become the norm. By the time I arrived at my woodlot –a two-hour drive from the Glacial Lake Region – I was down to the last of the handful of cranberries handed to me fresh from the bed at the research center. They make a tasty snack.
It was a good day to experience the variety of agriculture that Wisconsin has to offer. It’s variety enhanced by a glacial ice sheet that made a lasting impression on the geography and agricultural activity in Wisconsin.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.