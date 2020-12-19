From the Woodlot

I was told I was going down a road I might not be able to return from. That I might want to give it more time before I make a decision. But I caved in.
It started small with a purchase in a brown-paper bag. Before long I needed more. I kept adding to my purchases; the volume required to achieve satisfaction kept increasing. I was stopping to replenish my needs twice a week. At times I figured I was glad for the restrictions to travel brought on by the pandemic; I was becoming tied to my habit and the coming holidays would normally take me away from home. The cashier began to recognize me. Her empathy could only come from someone who’d gone through the same ordeal.
“It’s the chickadees isn’t it?” she said.
She pointed to aisle four.
“They have 50-pound bags on the middle right-hand side,” she said.
I thanked her and turned toward aisle four, glad that she couldn’t see me blushing behind my scarf-style face mask. There at mid-aisle on the right was the dark world I had become enslaved to. Despite chronic back issues I hoisted a 50-pound bag into my shopping cart.
As the days shorten and darken, the dark world of black oil sunflower seeds has its grip on me.
“Did you know they’re called the cheeseburger bird? Cheese-bur-ger, cheese bur-ger,” she said in a lilt at the checkout and whistled the common three-syllabled call.
“I suppose,” I replied. “Perhaps my subconscious was telling me the tri-syllabled refrain was I’m hun-gry, I’m hun-gry, which brings me to make this 50-pound purchase.”
“Credit or debit?” she asked.
We parted in a nod of mutual admiration for the ravenous little .35-ounce creatures.
Surprisingly of all the major field crops grown in the Midwest, sunflowers are the only one native to the United States. Their use dates back 1,000 years to the time of the Cahokia Mound builders in the St. Louis area.
In Russia most oily foods were banned during Lent by the Orthodox Church in the 1800s. Sunflowers were one of the only options not on the banned list so they became of interest to Russians as an oilseed. When Russians had progressed with sunflower breeding and development, it emerged as a crop in the United States. Ukraine is currently the world leader in sunflower production.
It takes several-hundred-thousand acres of sunflowers to satisfy our bird-seed needs domestically. Most are grown in the Dakotas. The fact that entire sections of farm-supply stores and hardware stores are dedicated to feeding our avian friends bears it out. Almost all sunflowers sold for birdseed are the black-oilseed variety. The thin-hulled seeds are easier for birds to eat.
There are plenty of cars that drive along the road where my woodlot is. Now that the trees are bare the view is reasonably clear. I’d like to think that folks are fine with my crude artistic pursuits in the form of murals and wood carvings and such. From my observations it’s rare to even see a head turn when folks fly past kicking up dust. I don’t think anyone saw me there by the bird feeder with my arm extended, practicing my chickadee-whispering skills. I had my camera set on 10-second delay as I tried to encourage one to land on my hand. I must’ve taken 100 shots that day – a rough day for any photo-journalist.
I can come darn close to a chickadee. One “youngster” was particularly brave, wobbling on my concocted squirrel-proof feeder consisting of a discarded ski, baler twine and bungee cord. I recognized its slightly less-polished approach to the feeder so when it was hanging around I’d grab a few photo attempts. Its prehistoric-looking feet gave away its ancient roots while it perched 18 inches or so away from my outstretched hand. I had no takers that day but I’m making headway. Being awed by nature opens many doors. My hand will forever be reaching.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.