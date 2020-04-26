Unprecedented – a word that’s usage has increased dramatically on the airwaves and e-waves during the past month. We’re living in unprecedented times; there’s a great deal of uncertainty about many aspects of our lives. Perhaps the most frustrating is not knowing when it will end and things return to normal.
But wait; maybe “normal” needs to be re-examined. Normal is dairy farms struggling with depressed prices since late 2014. Normal is the continued division between big ag, middle ag and small ag. Normal is the politicization of too many aspects of our lives. Normal is “Fake News,” and its paralyzing effect on grand themes like progress and simple themes like civil discourse.
Normal is also a force that’s one of the basic principles in physics. It’s a force that makes things want to stay in place. A livestock-watering tank filled with soil and placed on the maple planks of a flat rack wants to stay in place because of the phenomenon in physics known as the “normal force” that presses them together. I had an encounter with that very phenomenon April 7 this spring.
I needed to turn off the news and plant a little garden on the field opening at the west edge of my woodlot. Before Toby, the young man I sold my farm to, became any busier with spring field work and calving, I engaged him in helping me load my old water-tank gardens that lined the back yard of our former farmhouse. Once we had the tanks in place on my flat rack he used his skid loader to fill them with rich composted manure from a pile I’d started years ago on the farm. During time it had evolved into beautiful friable black soil.
The loads were heavy and strained the capacity of my four wheeler as I used low range to make the 2-mile trek to my woodlot on granite roads that were bleeding the frost that had been driven into them by six months of winter traffic.
It took three trips to haul the tanks home and put them in place along the edges of the blackberry patches I’d purposely mowed around this past summer. My vision is to spend time tending to the gardens this growing season while bees work the blackberry blossoms. In early April that’s what a garden in Wisconsin is – a vision.
But my plight to accomplish my vision wasn’t finished until I overcame that physical phenomenon referred to as the normal force. I resorted to an inclined plane to assist my endeavor. Heavy maple planks stacked on the workshop floor looked perfect for the task. I found an old 50-foot length of braided rope on the shack wall. I started my tractor which, as readers might recall from an earlier column piece, I’ve yet to successfully sell. I also grabbed some nicely quartered chunks of firewood to block the flat rack’s tires.
In order to move the tanks off the rack and start them on their way down the inclined plane, I slung my rope around each tank individually and used a half hitch to fasten the rope to the tractor. I put the tractor in a low gear and resorted to popping the clutch to overcome the normal force.
I proceeded slowly forward with the tractor, eased the tanks onto the planks that comprised my inclined plane. Once the edge of each tank touched the ground I hooked my four wheeler to the opposite end of the flat rack. I then pulled it away, allowing the tank to drop to the ground with a satisfying thud. In all likelihood I’ll be eating fresh radishes and baby greens by the time this column is published.
Life is funny. I didn’t know I was going to retrieve my water-tank gardens when I woke up April 7, 2020. Scanning the news on my iPad while the morning sun rose outside my apartment window I saw that beloved folk singer John Prine had died from complications of COVID-19. His song about planting a garden kept replaying in my mind; it’s called “Spanish Pipedream.” The chorus seems to resonate a message pertinent to our world today. It’s timeless like most good songs.
Blow up your TV, throw away your paper.
Go to the country, build you a home.
Plant a little garden, eat a lot of peaches.
Try and find Jesus, on your own.
After I put the tanks in place I smoothed out a few beds and threw some radish seeds – all with that Prine song running through my mind. It felt right, like a tribute.
Goodbye John Prine and thanks for the music. If it’s alright with you, I’m eating radishes instead of peaches. Most important though, I’m listening to the songs and thoughts in my mind – and forsaking daily COVID briefings.
Thanks for the reminder, John. Rest in Peace.