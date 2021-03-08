From the Woodlot

With a nod of recognition to poet and physician William Carlos Williams, I once penned an imagistic verse extolling the far-reaching importance of a set of chrome box wrenches casting hard black shadows on my farm-workshop wall. Some might say it took gall to imitate Williams’ famous “Red Wheel Barrow” poem. I don’t mind. I went so far as to put my box-wrench poem in a book. It’s titled “The Chrome Box Wrenches, after William Carlos Williams.”
Poems often come from a place far from where they land on paper. Williams was said to be staring out his window pondering the illness of a young girl who was one of his patients when he wrote the poem “Red Wheel Barrow.”
Notice the simplicity of his work that became famous. “So much depends upon a red wheelbarrow glazed with rainwater beside the white chickens,” he wrote. The image is clear and stated without fanfare.
I’m not sure where my box-wrench poem came from. Maybe me in January 1993 lying beneath my Allis-Chalmers D-19 tractor trying to turn a one-and-seven-eighths castellated nut on a broken steering-linkage pinion so I could finish spreading manure in a sub-zero snowstorm before said manure froze solid. Or perhaps in the same era and season it could have come from repeatedly heating a rusted three-eighths locknut with a propane torch while alternately tossing water on it to loosen it from a bearing flange that held the manure-spreader apron to the bed of the unit. It would allow smooth travel when it unloads the daily haul from the barn gutter.
There’s a definite pattern to my box-wrench recollections. The corrosive nature of manure combined with winter elements dominates my knuckle-scraped memories. As for my box wrenches perhaps they’re being waxed about in my poetry book, “Germinations,” was the pinnacle of their heyday. Now rather than gracing a spot on my farm-workshop wall – where the morning sun could glint off their sleek ergonomically designed chrome-vanadium handles – they reside on a dark chipboard wall in the northwest corner of my woodlot workshop next to a set of tractor-tire chains and an old lumberman’s cant hook. And if those wrenches could talk they’d probably say they’re experiencing an identity crisis.
“Many turns hinge upon, the chrome box wrenches, casting hard black shadows, on the workshop wall,” I say in my poem as I imitate the cadence and visual nature of Williams’ famous poem. My box wrenches haven’t turned a lick since I left the farm. For the most part they’re too big for my new life off the farm. Not only that, they’re giving way to the world of metrics. And to add insult to injury a socket wrench is what I reach for most often in lieu of box wrenches.
My socket sets are a story upon themselves. Of the several I’ve bought along the way combined with those I’ve inherited there’s one dominant category they fall into – miscellaneous. And wouldn’t you know it I needed a quarter-inch-drive 10-millimeter deep-reach socket with a 3-inch extension during February’s less-than-zero cold snap to clear the driveway of blown snow at the woodlot. I peered in the recess on the grill of my utility vehicle and saw the bolt head, knowing what I was in for. I had a vague recollection of searching high and low for the 10-millimeter culprit this past summer. I just couldn’t recall which miscellaneous bin I put it in. And until I found it or headed to town for a new one I couldn’t operate the snow blade on my utility vehicle.
What ensued I’ve been through hundreds of times – a multiplicity of trips back and forth from the offending malady to the workshop to put a fix on the situation. Tools were scattered in the snow and gloves were removed for dexterity, all while the snow path to and from the workshop became more defined. The needle-nose vice grips and standard sockets were to no avail. As the sun began to set I focused on that 10-millimeter socket. And when I found it in the red Hills Brothers coffee can next to the miscellaneous cap screws and hairpin cotter pins, it was as if I’d found the holy grail. Within minutes my plow was operational and my snow clearing
There are two kinds of workshop owners. There are “a place for everything and everything in its place” owners and “everything here, there and everywhere” shop owners. They can both function. The offshoot of my miscellaneous driven method is it leads to stories. It’s not a bad trade-off considering my occupation since leaving the farm.
Set your sights on spring, friend; it’s around the corner.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.