Seems to me we’ve been recycling the same stories about injustice, racism, marginalization, forms of slavery and worker oppression since the dawn of this great experiment called civilization. John Steinbeck wrote “Grapes of Wrath” in 1939, detailing the plight of the Joad family – driven from their dust-bowl-ravaged Oklahoma farm to search for work in California. It was a pie-in-the-sky dream that wasn’t to be for the desperate migrants. The flood of available workers in the form of migrant families received wages barely sufficient to stave off starvation.
Ironically the best time the Joad family experienced on their journey to California was in a government camp called Weedpatch that was self-run as a cooperative. Committees were elected and rotated frequently, and food was plentiful and shared communally. Occupants worked in exchange for goods. There were functioning bathrooms and shower facilities. Folks treated each other with dignity.
Authoritarian overreach was a constant theme throughout the epic story. Eventually the Joads left the camp for work in the cotton harvest. They learned the police had raided the camp and forced its evacuation soon after they left.
Man’s plight was documented long before Grapes of Wrath. Look no further than how Homer weaves the Iliad and The Odyssey. And didn’t Solomon lament, “There’s nothing new beneath the sun.”
Some of the best conversations I’ve been part of have occurred on my fishing boat. It’s a canoe with a flat back for a trolling motor. No gas, no noise and you can tuck yourself right in along the overhanging birches.
I spent an afternoon in it with my son recently doing some fishing. We talked about living in what is popularly being referred to as unprecedented times. We talked about societal upheaval. We talked about the fragility of our institutions and how COVID-19 has exposed those fragilities. We talked about how our country has been brought to its knees by something that money alone won’t solve.
We each caught a keeper and threw it in the live box for supper. We agreed it wasn’t hopeless, this crazy world we live in. We cut a “V” in the calm lake surface as we trolled back to the cabin.
At our dock I grabbed my fishing rig off the boat and removed the Hula Popper surface lure I was using. I tied a jig and plastic worm to the line using an improved clinch knot. I then waded into the lake water warmed by warmer-than-normal July temperatures. I walked along the shoreline navigating over deadfall snags that have laid in the water for years.
Occasionally my mind would consider the big snapping turtles I‘ve seen in that lake. Nah, I’m not going to step on one, I told myself. I walked in the muck layer past a section of bull rushes that springs up every year from the same spot on the shoreline. I cast just beyond them.
No takers; fishing’s been slow this summer. I figure that spring otter I saw daily in April and May could have knocked back the fish population in our little lake. It had been 37 years since I caught Old Sam the wall hanger, a Largemouth Bass that graces our cabin wall. As much as I’ve fished this lake I figured there simply wasn’t any trophy bass in it like Old Sam anymore, a 21-inch 8-plus-pound specimen.
I followed the shoreline in waist-high water to a cabin neighbor’s dock and flicked a cast just beneath a birch that leaned out over the water along a stretch of lily pads. The jig went down instantly. I felt enough resistance to wonder if I hadn’t snagged an old outboard motor lying on the lake bottom. I walked toward the resistance, up to my chest in water and reeling constantly to keep the line taut. I saw a swirl 20 yards into the lily pads so I knew my fish was hooked and snarled in the pads. I walked in among the slippery stemmed pads and saw a huge fish with the line wrapped around a section of stems. I peered into the water to be sure it was a bass. If it was a bullhead I’d be risking a digit trying to lip-land it.
It wasn’t so I gripped its lower lip and landed it with the dexterity of old Virgil Ward on his “Championship Fishing” show back in the 1980s. I bathed its gills in water as I walked back to my dock for some pictures and then released him to where he belongs. The tape measure doesn’t lie – 21 inches. That fish had some years on him.
I attach great significance to natural events and how they synchronize with life’s daily occurrences. I lucked out that day. I fished with my son on a lake just big enough to show the gentle arc of its radius when viewed through binoculars from the shoreline. My son expressed thought-provoking insights that had never occurred to me. And I felt an old fish’s belly and bronze-tinted scales glide through my hands, heading home to the cool murky lake bottom. He was no worse for the wear after our chance encounter.