From the Woodlot

When autumn’s cool air returns I go to the cutting machines
to find my coat hung where I left it on a warm spring day
when sweat began on my brow as I sharpened the scythe
I included that verse in the poem “Anthem to the Unknown Farmer” in my book of poetry titled “Germinations.” It was inspired by the indelible image of my grandfather sharpening the knives on his sickle mower before cutting an August field of second-crop red-clover-timothy hay on his farm in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin. I can see him at work at the grinding wheel, stooped slightly with his head tilted to accommodate his bifocals. It was the cool of morning; he always wore a light insulated coat even in summer. It had the look of a Woolrich but chances are it carried a Sears Roebuck label. The older he became the less likely he was to remove it as the day warmed.
Dairy farming in Wisconsin means employing the theory of layering clothes on a daily basis. A spring morning can start like winter, but by the time the cows are fetched for the morning milking the winter coat can usually be shed to reveal a hooded sweatshirt. It’s no different for those whose cows rest in the comfort of a stall barn. By the time a morning walk to the barn is finished, a layer or two comes off before milking chores.
I had outer layers scattered everywhere on the farm – hanging from a 10-penny nail on the shed wall or crammed behind the tractor seat along with utility knives, baler twine, crescent wrenches. There were likely even petrified lunch remnants left from a long day behind the tractor steering wheel months prior.
On a cold October morning when the seasonal transition to fall occurred I’d likely find my favorite chore coat hanging on a shed post. That’s where my farm’s version of a cutting machine, a discbine, was parked in April before the beginning of haying. Beneath it on the gravel floor a bearing collar was halved in two as a reminder of a spring maintenance project involving an angle grinder, sprays of sparks, cut knuckles and curse words.
In Wisconsin the seasons are part of who we are. On a single spring day we can experience four seasons – from a spit of snow flurries to a burst of warmth, to the cool of fall and a return to winter. Our farmhouse mudroom reflected that. Even on the warmest of summer days the winter garb hung on the wall as a reminder, albeit shifted to a dark back corner.
I had a short stint living in another geographical area with a more “temperate” climate. Other than being able to bass-fish in December it’s overrated. I prefer weather instead of climate. The “northern-ness” that had permeated my core couldn’t become accustomed to the near-perma-green environment where I lived in the south. I couldn’t feel truly alive without the sensation of a cold wind finding its way down the back of my neck on a January snowshoe walk. What good is warmth without cold to make it more lovely? How can one know color in perpetual green?
“Florida must be torture,” I’d rationalize in Wisconsin as the sun set on a wintry landscape out my dining-room window in our old Federal-style farmhouse. It was a scene that could extend into April in many years.
Spring is the game changer when it comes to the change of seasons. As northerners we live through a lot to experience it. Those who are livestock owners know too well what I mean. It’s nice just having water in a form that travels.
Enjoy the seasonal transition to summer, friend – when the livin’ is easy. And don’t forget where you left that coat.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.