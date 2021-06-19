From the Woodlot

Oh, I want to sit on my porch and pick on my old guitar;
And just hope you’re hanging loose wherever you are;
And for the joy you brought to me
this song I sing for thee;
While I sit on my porch and pick on my old guitar. – Johnny Cash
Another summer solstice is upon us; my mind heads straight to my former farmhouse front porch. It was a refuge from long summer days spent swallowing up rows of hay with my round baler, between milkings on our grass-based dairy farm. In the last years of my 30-year farming career it’s where I could be found most summer evenings when the work was finished. I might even play my homebuilt guitar and sing a song or two, quietly so as not to stir the wrens nesting in the lilac bush.
My farmhouse front porch pronounced no symbolic allegiances to man’s ideals beyond the sea of grass surrounding it. It was grass that made and held nests for critters both furred and winged, from tunneling voles to burbling bobolinks. Grass fed my dairy herd. Grass swayed like ocean waves on the year’s longest day.
The front porch was a makeshift stage for my children’s plays conjured while they swung in a classic front-porch swing. The front porch was the best seat in the house for an approaching thunderstorm and ensuing rainbow.
From the front porch I could look south across the Eau Claire River Valley. In the distance – at least a mile as the crow flies – I could see fields stretching from beyond the little red barn I rented when I began my farming career with 13 registered Jersey dairy cows. They were doe-eyed bovines that rattled the old Jamesway stanchions in the stalls of the dairy barn I rented from a retired dairyman.
I could sit on that same porch on a typical summer solstice eve and hear a forage chopper to the east buzz its way through rows of fresh-cut alfalfa hay. They were destined for the silo on the second farm I rented from another retiree, just six-tenths of a mile down the road. From there I learned to time my calls from the barn to the feed store and veterinarian around Doris and Myrtle. They were neighboring widows who used the telephone party line to discuss if the strawberries were ripe for picking, or the minutes from the latest Dorcas Guild meeting at the local Lutheran church.
From my Federal-style-farmhouse front porch I could look out on my past and present, and think to myself how the time does fly. I could reminisce on the farm fields I bought in 1989, divided into 8- to 10-acre fields surrounded by sagging barb wire.
“All that’s growing is grass and daisies,” one neighbor described my farm to me when I told him I planned on buying it. “That old sod will surely grow corn though once you plow it up.”
I had different ideas. I made a living letting that grass grow and be eaten, grow and be eaten. I used the mouths of cows like town folks use lawn mowers. My mowers turned grass to milk and meat while simultaneously fertilizing the land.
Folks ask me if I miss the farm; “parts of it” I answer. I don’t miss a water line that separates at a union as the evening air cools, leaving a corner of the cow paddock under water and a burnt well-pump motor in the morning. I don’t miss a power outage at milking time the same night as my child’s spring concert. I don’t miss a heifer coming with her first calf just before bedtime. But I do miss that farmhouse front porch, especially on the summer solstice when all my fields are laid out before me in their various stages of recovery from the timing of my herd’s grazing. From the purple puffs of pollen coming off the headed meadow foxtail to the light-green shade of a paddock of recently grazed orchardgrass, I miss that.
From the front porch of my farmhouse I pictured myself a captain at the helm of a great ship floating over a 240-acre sea of grass on a 30-year expedition. Destination is unknown yet the journey is fruitful. The front porch survived it all and so did my family and I, despite dry years, wet years and windstorms. It’s framed by an overgrown lilac that made a fine home for a family of house wrens every summer.
As another summer solstice is just around the corner I hope the rains are plentiful and well-timed. I hope the summer breezes cool your cattle and dry your hay. I hope a summer cricket lulls you to sleep after a long day of honest work on the farm or in the office. Enjoy the solstice, friend. If at all possible, from a front porch.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.