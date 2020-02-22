“So. What’s your story?” asked the grad student who had introduced himself as Kase. Another student researcher named Marna signaled the recorder was running.
I’d agreed to be a University of Wisconsin research participant. The title of the study was “Grassland 2.0 Oral History Interviews.” The principal investigator of the study is Michael Bell, a UW community and environmental sociology professor. He has recently stepped down from nine years as director for the UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems; he’s currently the chair of the UW-Department of Community and Environmental Sociology.
Participants in the research were to be asked a few questions about their farming backgrounds and experiences with grazing or grassland-based agriculture.
It was 9 a.m. when I agreed; I was to meet Kase at his booth during the recent GrassWorks Grazing Conference. He led me to a hotel room where the recording would take place. It seemed oddly appropriate that we used a dimly lit stairwell to go up to the second floor. I felt like I was being whisked into a secret place where I would soon be revealing important pieces of my life. When we arrived in the room I told Kase and Marna I needed to tell them something. I cry easily – and it seems to be truer as I grow older. Marna handed me a dozen tissues.
In the hour after I agreed I gave no thought to what I’d say. I had a lot of folks I wanted to re-connect with at the conference, and was almost late for the interview.
Beyond “so what’s your story” no other questions were asked of me. I used the allotted 30 minutes in what seemed like five minutes. I started with my childhood in a neighborhood 30 minutes from Chicago, and how I was drawn to dairy farming as a result of my relationship with my grandfather. I added it wasn’t just the farm’s open spaces or the cattle that initially I was afraid of that drew me to farming. It was also the stories my grandfather would tell. I made it a point to say he was a prolific storyteller; I was glad I did.
Suddenly I jumped to being in a physics class at the University of Illinois. Afterward I had visited my counselor to ask him, “If I quit this semester can I come back in the next semester?” He assured me I could and I was done. Not long after that I discovered the South Farms of the University of Illinois – and was astonished to learn one could study dairy science. I was all in.
As I progressed through my story I felt it was becoming disjointed. At one point I needed to go backward to include things I hadn’t mentioned – things that were essential in leading toward farm ownership and grazing. I had begun my usual gesticulating as I emphasized certain details; Marna reminded me one of the rules was to not tap on or run my hands on the desk because it would interfere with the recording.
One of the fun facts I gladly revealed was how my wife and I were already talking about marrying after our second date. Our circumstances and vision for how we wanted to live were so similar it just seemed natural that we marry. Less than a year later we did. I appreciated the somewhat-surprised yet approving smiles from both students as they listened.
As I progressed toward the early years of grazing our cows, it was with absolute joy that I talked about spending so much time grounded to the earth physically as I took more and more of our acreage to grazing. There isn’t a better way to learn about the nuances of one’s land than to walk its every inch.
Before I knew it there was the signal that the 30-minute deadline was approaching; but I was close to where I wanted to be in my timeline. I ended my time talking about how my life had run in some kind of circle – a circle that began with a storyteller and ended with me becoming a storyteller.
I thought a lot about the process during the next few days. I only cried once during the interview. Oddly the only name other than my wife, Wendy, that I referred to was Verna Borman. Of all the people who have touched me along the way and been an influence I never referenced any of them by name except Verna. She’s gone now. Wendy’s parents were tragically killed in 2003 in a car accident as they traveled to our home Christmas Eve. One of the first pieces of mail we received in the following days was a handwritten note in shaky printing from Verna, along with a worn $10 bill. That was my Kleenex moment. She wrote how Wendy’s mom always had something nice to say to her when she saw her at our country church.
I consider the experience of participating in the project profoundly impactful and worthwhile. It was, I believe, enhanced by the unrehearsed nature of it. Think about it sometime, friend; it’s worth the while.
What’s your story?