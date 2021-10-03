From the Woodlot

Tuesday’s column day, the day I set aside time to work on my woodlot musings. I go through phases where topic ideas come easily; then there are times I’m stumped. If I don’t have an inkling what to write about when Tuesday rolls around I often tell my wife, “I’ll be giving birth today,” as she leaves for her job working with autistic children at a nearby elementary school. I’m no longer troubled when the ideas aren’t right there on the tips of my fingers, hunting and pecking their way through translating what’s hidden in the recesses of my cerebrum. It often means I’m headed for an adventure; chances are it’s going to be a good day.
Speaking of giving birth, add me to the list of people with kidney-stone issues, who feel there’s an argument to be made that the pain is comparable. I’ve written about picking stones, so why not about passing them. My first bout was six months before we left the farm. I recall being up all night, not having a clue what I was experiencing. I learned what it was the next day in the emergency room.
“It’s 4 millimeters and half-way home,” the doctor explained.
I nearly fainted that night as the jagged little rock completed its journey. Thank goodness the farm operations were taken care of by my son.
The problem resurfaced in late August this summer on my 63rd birthday. Happy Birthday to me. As a result I became familiar with the friendly confines of the emergency room in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. As I write this those pesky stones have been an issue for 20 days. They accompanied me through two major life events. There was my son’s delightful-in-every-way wedding in Saginaw, Minnesota. And there was a memorial service for my mother, delayed since January by the pandemic. I survived both events unscathed.
What better than frying bacon in a cast-iron skillet on a Tuesday morning at the woodlot to springboard a writing topic? In an instant I’m thinking about the ramifications of meatless meat. Alas the amount of investigative work required to discuss the increase in meatless meat and whether it’s truly going to result in less greenhouse-gas emissions is no simple task. I’ve had more than one conversation with folks educated on the topic who say no – and back it up with sound reasoning. I’d risk writing a column piece drier than a slice of artificially concocted beef jerky. Nor could I do it in an unbiased fashion. I’m not giving up the benefits of phytochemicals that plants contribute to meat produced from grass-fed animals.
My first effort at beef brisket this past Labor Day weekend – 10 hours on a charcoal grill at 200 degrees – resulted in “burnt ends” that were out of this world.
The fake-meat topic is squashed.
As I approached my computer keyboard to begin a column piece for the final day of September 2021, topic still to be determined, I received a notification through social media. It was a compliment from my cousin, Lisa, regarding my column piece from Sept. 9 – the one about making connections.
She highlighted a particular line I wrote that she appreciated, which said, “It seems like I have a story about every one of the farmers I met along the way, so rich were the many characters I met.”
She went on to say that not everyone sees the world around them that way. She described it as another meaningful thread back to our grandfather, George Thorpe. Thanks, Lisa, for the compliment from a fellow writer.
And thanks also to Lisa for reminding me of something I was pondering after writing that “connections” column piece. In those early years when I was trying to establish myself selling my services as an artificial-insemination technician and hoof trimmer, while slowly acquiring my herd of dairy cattle, making connections was easier for me. It was the early 1990s. I had no barriers or preconceived notions about the people I was encountering. I was raw and mostly not opinionated about current events and the dreaded “p” word – politics. Even if the folks I encountered did have strong opinions about such things it came up less vociferously then.
In a sense I like who I was then, because of my openness toward folks I didn’t understand. It’s tougher for me now. It’s been said over and over we’re divided more intensely now. We’ve been led by so-called leaders to politicize everything from where we service our cars to whether to watch a particular professional sport based on its stance on racism. Let alone whether to vaccinate ourselves against a virus that statistically is focusing its tenacity on the unvaccinated. I’m afraid politicization is hampering our collective functionality. But I bet there’s a historian or two out there who would say it’s been going on forever.
As my grandfather would say to his brown dachshund, Schneider, as he looked up from his spot on the old man’s lap, “It’s a crazy old world out there, Schneider. It’s a crazy old world.”
Thanks for joining me on an unexpected adventure, friend. I hope your day is as good as mine is turning out to be. See you in October …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.