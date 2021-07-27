From the Woodlot

Are you ready for the country? Because it’s time to go … Neil Young, “Harvest,” 1972
It’s Sunday. Want to go for a joyride? I only have one rule; I turn off my global positioning system. Hop in my truck. We’ll take in the countryside.
Roll down the window and let the cool morning breeze wrap itself around you. I’ll hit the favorites button on the radio. We’ll let Neil Young sing “Are You Ready for the Country” while we slip and slide over the landscape. You can count the round bales dotting the distant fields. I have my hands at 10 and two, and the cruise at 45. Let folks pass us if they can’t appreciate the beauty of a Sunday drive in summer.
I’ll take in what I can of the checkered landscape while I keep my eyes peeled for does and fawns crossing the country roads. I’ll let you know when we’re in bear country; it’s coming beyond this field of sweet clover and foxtail. Don’t forget to look up at the kestrels looking down from the branches of roadside elms. Look there – the power line has 37 starlings sitting along it. You learn to count fast when you drive out in the country. Take it all in friend, the countryside that is Wisconsin.
I learned to appreciate a casual Sunday drive as a suburbs kid northwest of Chicago. My dad was fond of them and we’d occasionally go as a family. In retrospect, because he was a car salesman, there was often hidden motivation in those family jaunts ending at the local Dog & Suds drive in. He’d drive by some potential customer homes to see if they were driving a competitor’s auto brand – or if they were still a possibility for owning a Ford Country Squire station wagon or LTD Brougham sedan.
When I lived on the farm a trip to town was almost always a bit of a joyride. That included the drive to the hospital when my wife, Wendy, was in labor with our son, David, in August 1991. That’s when a cop stopped me for excessive noise because of a needed exhaust-manifold repair I’d neglected. We then had a police escort to the hospital.
Other joyrides were my early-morning drives in summer to pick up a necessary part for some aspect of haymaking. Conveniently timed during the morning milking, I’d head out in my truck to take in summer scenes along the way – with my Canon 40D camera at arms-length in the passenger seat. Wendy and I made a bit of a weekly joyride during our farming career by coupling town errands with lunch at a favorite restaurant.
Now that one of my dwellings is in Wausau I’m coming to realize something that never occurred to me while I farmed. I’m a bit of an impatient driver. I’ve come to know the worst stoplights to be stopped at, and how much time I have to check my email or answer text messages when I land on red at them. There’s a particularly pesky light near the library that takes forever to let me go; I’ve come to avoid it whenever possible. It’s a five-way intersection and befuddling to at least one driver a week; they cross a double-yellow line for no apparent reason and wait smack in the oncoming lane for the light to turn red. The ensuing windshield confrontation usually involves both drivers with hands upraised in the posture that says, “Well now what?”
Another stoplight situation that tells me I have a bit of a patience issue is the casual approach to a left-turn arrow that lingers for but a few precious seconds.
“C’mon, c’mon, c’mon,” I’ve been known to recite as the car ahead of me gingerly touches the accelerator as though it were a sensitive explosive device. “Oh don’t strain that transmission now,” my voice continues as the arrow turns yellow, then pink and finally red as the friendly driver ahead of me eases into his left turn.
Then there’s the song and dance that occurs at four-way stops. There are rules here but often I’ve had a toe-tapping affair with my accelerator and brake pedal deciding whether a fellow driver knows those rules. Or if that driver is just going to wave me along despite the fact that they’re on my right and were stopped before me. I call that the four-way-stop mixed blessing; only since moving to town am I known to utter “thanks putz” when I receive it.
I believe at the root of my newfound impatience toward town driving is the general rule-bound society we have constructed in the United States. In terms of driving look no further than waiting at a desolate intersection at 2 a.m. in Wausau during the pandemic lockdown, for a light to turn green for fear of being ticketed for breaking a rule.
But alas, friend, living beyond the realm of rules is a topic for another day. Until next week, consider the therapeutic benefits of a casual Sunday drive in the country – preferably during haying season when rows of hay create a tapestry to guide you.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.