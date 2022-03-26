From the Woodlot

I’d like to be able to say I’m finished with it. Finished with freshly mown green fields under pale-blue skies accompanied by warm breezes. I want to walk away but it’s not going to be easy. Baseball has been my companion during the past 57 summers. There would be no more doubles off the left-field wall. There would be no cannon-like throws from the third-base line to first base, nailing the runner by a fraction of a second – discernable only by the sound of the ball popping the glove and the footstep hitting the base.
This is coming from a man who considers that among the top achievements of my lifetime is playing hooky from school as an 11-year-old to watch the fifth and final game of the 1969 World Series between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles. The Mets, a team that never finished better than next to last in its seven-year existence, won the World Series that day. I didn’t miss a single pitch.
Fast-forward 40 years. It’s 2009 and I’m operating my open-station tractor, retrieving hay from a row of round bales on a distant rented field off a road formerly known as Willow Lane. The same cerulean sky with fair-weather mares-tail clouds shined down on me. Brewers announcer Bob Uecker called the game while I listened on my fender-mounted radio. It was a pitcher’s duel; Brewers closer Trevor Hoffman was working the mound for a 1-0 save. With a round bale speared on the back of my tractor for ballast weight I deftly speared a bale from the row with my loader-mounted bale spear.
Unbeknownst to me I exposed a ground nest of wasps. Before I knew it they swarmed me. I threw the tractor into neutral and leaped from the tractor seat, running across the field waving my straw sunhat to avoid being stung. Simultaneously Hoffman was in a ninth-inning jam and the bases were loaded with one out. I could see the wasps swarming around my White 6510 tractor while Uecker’s voice carried across the farm fields. The swarm began to dissipate as Hoffman struck out a second batter. With two strikes on a potential third out, I was able to return to the tractor seat. As I reversed the tractor while lowering the final round bale on the trailer, Hoffman threw the game-ending strikeout. As I hooked up the trailer to make my way home Uecker, on cue, gave his signature call of, “and this one is over,” as the Brewers notched a 1-0 victory.
It’s not going to be easy walking away from the game when it’s been my summer companion since I was a kid. And it fit quite well with being a grazing-based farm in my adult years. I’d often carry a radio, listening to a ballgame while checking my pastures and cattle. There’s a number of methods for measuring the amount of forage in a pasture. In my early years as a grass farmer I’d take a bat and a few baseballs on my pasture-monitoring walks. I’d hit a medium-deep fly ball across a couple of paddocks and walk a straight line to where the ball landed. If I could find it easily the paddock wasn’t ready to be grazed. If it took a few minutes to locate the ball the paddock was close to ideal. If I couldn’t find it at all the paddock would likely feed my 100-cow herd for 48 hours – or I could cut it for hay.
It’s the MLB player-owner lockout that has me contemplating not following baseball, even if an agreement is accomplished by the time you read this. The casual nature of their negotiations is irritating. With the opening of the MLB season now delayed because of a stalemate, it seems they’d be working endlessly to come to an agreement. Instead they schedule to reconvene in a week for another fruitless negotiation. Imagine if farmers had such leverage in negotiating prices for commodities.
So I’m giving up the “Boys of Summer,” based on principle. It’s going to test my mettle. I’ll spend more time watching local ball, from Little League to high-school games. Perhaps I’m living in my own dream world – one that looks like so many “Fields of Dreams.”
Or could that be the title for a book on my farming career?
Until next week, friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.