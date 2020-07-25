A garden begins its life as a vision. Perhaps in February while looking out over a snow-covered landscape the planning begins. With steam rising from a morning cup of tea and frost rimming the edge of a kitchen window the gardener inventories seed saved from the fall harvest and peruses catalogs for new varieties. There at the kitchen table tucked into the breakfast nook while the thermometer struggles out of single digits the plans evolve for the coming growing season. Or do what I did this year. Wing it.
I had a basic vision. It developed in winter as I made my almost-daily trips to my woodlot. I knew I wanted to expand upon the previous year’s garden, which consisted of two overpriced Jetstar tomato transplants that were 2 feet high when I bought them at the farmers market. I knew I didn’t want to overdo it either; it shouldn’t need much maintenance. I wanted it easy on my back and able to withstand frequent absences while I pursued things like largemouth bass and a possible camper trip to visit my daughter in Colorado.
I’m lucky to have a little open field at the edge of my woodlot. I don’t know its history and have run out of old-timers who can tell me when it was cleared. There’s a two-track ancestral tractor path that winds its way to the field edge from my syrup shack. Bitternut hickory and ironwood trees dominate there. Through time they’ve leaned over the field edge, dropping seed and slowly encroaching into the boundary of the field.
I thought it would be nice to make paths through the field as an extension of the old two-track trail. Along the meadows paths I’d locate my raised beds so the entire garden was similar to a meditation trail. My vision was to create a sense of security with natural borders of grasses and flowers that hosted a variety of pollinators. I wanted a place to walk when light is faint in the morning – before folks headed off to town for work kick up dust on the gravel road at the south edge of the meadow.
So far, so good. Along with some donated starter plants from generous woodlot neighbors my vision is becoming a reality. Enough so that I’ve created with my own short version of the famous “Zen and the Art of” guide to the process. It goes like this …
Mow paths in an old meadow using gentle angles that won’t stress the ankle. Create a sense of flow where brome and foxtail bow and rise to July breezes. Leave space for wildflowers. Learn the names of a few while inventing others. That way a devil’s paintbrush can be a “Sienna Sunset” and a bull thistle can loom over its biome proudly sporting the name of “Regal Dandy.” It’s best to leave daisies as what they are, daisies.
Keep a barrier of milkweed and fern between the road and garden beds to filter road dust – and keep curious the few folks who turn their heads to see what’s growing. Decide ahead of time whether there’s a desire to wave at each Fed Ex van, Subaru Outback, Ford F-150 or Toyota Highlander that passes by. I know how to position myself when I hear them rumbling up the gravel road on their approach while I tend my beds. The great majority are oblivious to my presence.
It’s ideal to be near a woodlot so the Wood Thrush can serenade the gardener all day while the Hermit Thrush brings out its piccolo at dusk. Watch for toads along the garden path; their long uninterrupted trill pairs well with the thrush’s woodwind notes. Add a bluebird house or two and the choir will be complete. Give attention to the lowly slug slithering slowly in the morning dew, a glistening nautilus set free from its pearly carapace. It performs without making a sound. Watch for fawns curled in the brome grass along the field edge in June but leave them alone. The mother doe will return to provide milk and shelter through the night.
Avoid becoming a slave to a garden. Let it become a source of quiet and reflection, a respite from daily news and personal conflicts. A place to walk with nature. A place to gather food and be thankful for the earth’s bounty.