Winter came to the woodlot in a hurry this winter, with a heavy snow in the 10-inch range Dec. 1, the final day of deer-hunting season. I always associate the end of deer season with the real beginning of winter. It seems to come like a cold slap-in-the-face reminder that fall isn’t here any longer.
On the farm there was either a snowfall like that one that had us fetching the cows from the last of their paddocks as they ganged up in the corner, or a wicked wind from the northwest that made me wish I’d put them in the windbreak area for the night. In either instance I had a herd of cud-chewing bovines looking at me like, “Umm, why are we out here?” when I went to open the gate to bring them home.
Because I grew up in a suburb of Chicago, I didn’t experience the deer-hunting tradition as a kid. I knew my relatives in Marathon County, Wisconsin, hunted each year. I’d heard stories of particularly memorable hunts my grand-relatives experienced. One in particular, which is likely a fabrication, was how one of my relatives straddled the buck he shot to cut its jugular vein. It rose up and took off with him on its back. He had a wild ride before grabbing the low limb of an oak tree to escape, just like in the old westerns.
I embraced the deer-hunting culture to a degree when I moved to Wisconsin to farm. But in some ways I believed I didn’t fit in. True confession – this one isn’t easy to admit – I’d become lost during deer drives. Put me in the woods with no reference point and no compass, and every direction is at best a hunch to me. It didn’t help that I hadn’t been indoctrinated into the colloquial nature of reference points and former landowners. “Tony’s back-40” hadn’t been Tony’s in years but that was how the local lingo went. And it really wasn’t Tony anyway; it was Antone.
A typical deer drive would consist of a meeting at the edge of a frozen hayfield. Someone would give a rundown of where to begin and end the drive.
“Go in by George’s little cleared field. Head east and stay to the north of that big red oak that leans over the syrup cook. When you cross the creek head to the northeast by Herman’s Shack. Look for the stone pile with the breaking plow on it. You should see me standing under the basswood halfway to Chet’s.”
All the names were from the red-plaid era of deer hunting.
I never made it to the stone pile. I was distracted by the remains of Herman’s Shack, full of pots and kettles on pine needles with rusted things. There were beaver traps with lockjaw. A lone calendar rustled on what was left of a door – 1962. By now it’s just a bend in the creek and a little clearing. As I write this I wonder why I didn’t just tell the gang I was taken off course by a massive 12-pointer with irregular tines.
I resorted to solo hunting after that. Anyone who hunts year after year, solo or in a group, will have stories to tell. There’s drama in the mundane of everyday life in the natural world – and not so mundane. I recall sitting in a remote stand of young white pines about 30 yards from the edge of a hayfield I rented from a cousin. It was a trefoil field; there was a good bit of edible cover on the field. It was a good hangout for deer as winter approached. I was nestled in a thicket of wild foxtail grass when I heard a thunderous approach accompanied by intense huffing. Not 10 yards in front of me a doe ran in with an eight-point buck right behind her. It was mating season and that buck had one thing on his mind. And I was there to fill my tag; 25 years later I feel as though I may have breached some code of conduct. In that moment when nature was on full display before me, I filled my tag and sent the doe on her way.
I built myself a little stand out in the wild part of our farm and hunted for several years after that. I’d head out there early every opening day while Wendy and the help did the milking. Every year I’d eat the lunch I packed for myself a little earlier. It was my annual Braunschweiger and dill mustard on rye, along with fall radishes that likely rendered me a deer deterrent. The last year I left my gun at home and instead took my camera. It was a fine way to cap off an enjoyable deer-hunting career.