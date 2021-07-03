From the Woodlot

“If you want to know the true nature of a man, ask his dog.” – from a collection of epigrams by Greg Galbraith
“I remember going to your farm in a snowstorm,” said Dr. Wendy Nelson, veterinarian. “I had to get out of the truck to make sure I was turning onto your road and not into the ditch.”
I remember that call also. It was during calving season on our spring seasonal-calving dairy farm in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin. We paced back and forth in our milking parlor during a March snowstorm, waiting while one of our distressed cows labored unsuccessfully to have her calf. Dr. Wendy, as she’s commonly called by clients, performed that snowy night the one and only caesarean delivery of a calf on our farm.
We used the Birnamwood Veterinary Clinic in Birnamwood, Wisconsin, throughout the 30 years we farmed near Aniwa, Wisconsin. We saw the clinic change owners three times through that period and have a handful of stories we can share about each one. Calving difficulties were the No. 1 reason we’d call the vet. That and fall pregnancy checks were the only times we’d see a vet except for a rare problem I couldn’t figure out on my own. I still have a relationship with the clinic because of Sheila, 9, 29.5 pounds – my dog. She trembles a little in anticipation of her annual check with Dr. Wendy.
Nelson is a native of the Detroit area. She earned from Michigan State University both her undergraduate degree and her doctorate of veterinary medicine degree. She moved to Wisconsin after her education mainly because of the prevalence of dairy farms, she said. A lot has changed since she started practicing at the Birnamwood clinic in 1999. The practice has evolved to doing more small-animal work.
“More people have pets and they treat them like family,” she said.
The clinic only serves a small number of dairy farms now; a lot of dairies have exited the area in the past 20 years.
“As a mixed practice that can serve large and small animals it’s hard to find veterinarians willing to do both,” she said.
In the past three years the clinic has lost three veterinarians – she and Dr. Becky Zenkovitch are the only two remaining. The two average 12-hour workdays Monday through Friday. They no longer do after-hours emergency care.
Large-animal vet work takes its toll on the body. Dr. Wendy talked about the repetitive nature of large-animal work and its effect on the joints. She showed me arthritic-deterioration evidence on her wrist from 32 years of obstetric work with cattle. Sheila yelped a bit when Dr. Wendy drew blood for her annual heartworm check.
“I learned to use my non-dominant hand from the beginning when working on cattle,” she said while the syringe filled with blood. “Pregnancy-checking cows and pulling calves is very physical work, and takes its toll on shoulders and elbows.”
Sheila’s check took about 10 minutes. Dr. Wendy offered a treat but Sheila wanted no part of it. I pocketed it for later.
Sheila’s been a healthy trouble-free dog for the most part. She still has a lot of spark and loves to tree red squirrels when we’re at our cabin property. She’s smart as a whip and sensitive. She loves little children and big dogs 10 times her size. Since my wife and I moved to Wausau there’s a particular labradoodle who Sheila whimpers and fawns over on our twice-daily walks along the Wisconsin River. Sheila doesn’t like thunderstorms or fireworks; she hides behind the furniture when they occur. In people she prefers predictability and even-temperedness. In that regard my wife, Wendy, is her favorite. Through time Sheila’s muzzle has turned from “chocolate dipped” to “salt and pepper.”
“How long can I expect her to live?” I asked Dr. Wendy.
As it turns out it’s a common question.
“Once people start to see the signs of aging creep in they often ask that question,” she told me. “Based on her breed and excellent health I’m seeing today, probably four to six more years.”
Sheila is a shelter dog; we were told she’s part corgi and part dachshund.
“Dogs of this breed usually live an average of 14 to 16 years,” Dr. Wendy said.
She recommended switching Sheila to senior dog food.
“She’s old enough now,” she said. “It seems like that’s really helping older dogs protect their heart, liver and kidneys.”
Some things never change. I ended my visit to the Birnamwood Veterinary Clinic the same way I ended my summer visits to the clinic when I farmed. I took Sheila next door to Diane’s Soft Serve, a Birnamwood staple for many years. I had a lemon frozen yogurt while Sheila enjoyed her free pup-cup of soft-serve vanilla. On the way back to my woodlot property, with Sheila in the passenger seat looking out the window at the countryside passing by at 55 miles per hour, the Tom T. Hall song “Old Dogs and Children” came to mind.
“Old Dogs care about you even when you make mistakes, and God bless little children while they’re still too young to hate,” the song goes. “Ain’t but three things in this world worth a solitary dime, but old dogs and children, and watermelon wine.”
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.