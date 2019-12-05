With the sale of our farm and the home 40 acres comes the inevitable burden for my wife and me this 2019 tax season of paying capital-gains taxes. I recently sent an email to our accountant to learn the details of what documents need to be retrieved from our files, many of which are in a storage container on an open field on my woodlot property.
The original bill of sale was the big one. My wife, Wendy, did all of the bookkeeping; she was pondering where it could be. She could picture the box labeled, “Wendy’s desk.” In it were reams of farm-related paperwork we were advised to never let go of. Almost 30 years had passed since we had any reason to look at the documents related to buying our 240-acre farm. We wondered if we would find the bill of sale. More pressing was how to reach the records.
Those rectangular-shaped storage units are not designed to move around in once they’re filled. It’s best that one should have a strategy when filling them. But then one never knows what will come along that will have one wanting a particular item at the far end of the unit. The best part of our situation was it forced us to confront our “stuff” in that unit. It was time to take the contents of our farm home out of there and categorized – store in syrup shack, bring to apartment, give away or throw away.
Fortunately our son, David, and a friend of his came down from Duluth, Minnesota, for a weekend. They were the muscle involved in unloading the unit. With the box in question in the back of our pickup truck, Wendy and I headed back to the apartment to look for the bill of sale.
It was dated May 3, 1990. The top line reads, “Gregory A. Galbraith and Wendy M. Galbraith, husband, and wife, as survivorship.” The land portion of the sale required a small down payment; the rest of the deal was done as a land contract.
As we looked through our records we were reminded that we bought out the land contract in only four years after the original purchase. That infuriated the man who sold us the farm but it was specified we could do so; we were acting in our best interest. More telling were the farm finance records from our first year. Those were handwritten in a Universal Farm Account Book.
I can still remember what some of the bills were in those ledgers. It was July 10, 1990, when we paid the local implement dealer $87. I guarantee that was the time Lawrence Zahrt stopped out to time the knotter on my orange Allis Chalmers 302 Bale Chief square baler. That man knew his way around baler knotters. He fixed mine in the farmyard driveway while dry hay awaited in the field and thunderstorms were in the forecast.
The income ledger shows I made $8,100 with my hoof-trimming business the year we bought the farm. I was taking on three and sometimes four hoof-trimming jobs each week. I had a mobile rig; I did a lot of business in the Athens, Wisconsin, area. I once traveled to Illinois to do a highly pedigreed Holstein herd. In my rig the cow stood with a support belt under her main girth; I strapped down one hoof at a time to work on it. It hurts my back to write about it.
Wendy and I looked through those old documents and ledgers with a feeling of happiness and accomplishment. Lady Luck played a huge role in our success. That as well as teamwork and a terrific supporting cast of neighbors, friends and local vendors like Zahrt Implement of Aniwa, Wisconsin.
It’s going to be great seeing that storage container off my woodlot property; the containers aren’t designed for beauty. Until next week …