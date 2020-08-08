It’s not unusual for me to take what I call a photo ride through the Wisconsin countryside. I grab my Canon camera and a couple of lenses, keeping them next to me while I take to the back roads for a photo journey. Wisconsin’s landscape is a study in contrast and change. Along her highways and gravel roads an entire era of barns is disappearing. They’re swallowed by sumac and raspberry brambles that work their way through cracked concrete manure gutters and old Jamesway-brand cattle stanchions, overtaking once-functioning dairy barns. Those old relics are often a subject of my picture-taking journeys.
Then there’s the giant power poles posing like Atlas, holding high the braided power cables that feed our need for electricity. They cut through swaths of woodland and farmland to add a degree of peculiarity to the landscape where farmers grow crops and bale hay.
I’m reminded of the first farm I rented when I started dairying in 1987 with 13 Jersey cows. My landlord, a retired dairy farmer who was thrilled to have me using his facility for cows again, had tried unsuccessfully to prevent a series of powerlines from being constructed some 20 years prior on his farm. He and his wife were concerned about reported health effects as well as the value and aesthetic appeal of their land with the addition of the powerlines. Alas eminent domain was the power company’s defense. Some call it progress.
I often wonder what a deceased relative might say if they were suddenly placed back on this earth for a drive through the country with me at the wheel. Imagine approaching a row of low buildings out in the countryside while an uncle from the past sits in the passenger seat next to you.
“What’s that up yonder, out in that hayfield?” he’d ask. “A brooder house? One of those turkey-feeding operations, or a layer house?”
“No,” I’d tell him, “it’s a storage shed.”
“A storage shed?”
I can hear it now in my imaginary conversation. “Yep,” I’d explain. “It’s a big money maker for folks now. Put up a series of garage units and people pay a monthly fee to store stuff they don’t use.”
“Hmm,” I can hear him say. “Best I recall that was old-man Berg’s best piece of land. Once got 120 bales of timothy to the acre on that piece. Shame to see it wasted. Storage units … hmmm.”
I wondered how I would explain a fireworks warehouse in a remodeled dairy barn that I was approaching when my daydream conversation snapped back to reality.
On a positive note not all old barns are giving way. Scattered through the countryside are some real gems out there that have survived amazingly well through time. Not far from the woodlot Sunrise Road is home to some of the finest-looking farmsteads I’ve ever happened upon. I call them the highland farmsteads. It seems there’s a correlation between elevated well-drained soil and how well a barn survives. Barn foundations take much less stress during the freeze-thaw cycle of late winter in Wisconsin on those highland locations.
During a recent photo ride I finished the leg with a visit to Sunrise Road to see if I could take a few shots of the scenery to share. It seemed fitting that I met a lone horseback rider along the way; I asked if I could include her in my photoshoot that evening. After a short talk I realized I knew the rider’s father because he once poured a concrete floor for us in the workshop of my former farm. That resulted in me having a conversation with him and meeting his wife for the first time at the end of their driveway that evening. And better yet I heard the story behind J.T,’s ballfield, which my readers might hear more about in the future.
Stopping a random person to strike up a conversation that might lead to something for a column piece doesn’t necessarily come naturally to me. I’m not in my comfort zone by any means when I do it. But I’ve noticed something; it almost always leads to good things. It leads me to the conclusion that there’s an interconnectivity between people that one would never discover unless we reach out.
When I began my photo ride I intended to photograph our state’s varying landscape, which is a study in contrast and change. I ended my ride with an unexpected conversation and reconnection with folks from my past. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.
Life’s a ride; it’s serendipitous …