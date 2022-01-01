From the Woodlot

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. – A photo reflects the black and white of another era. Long linen gloves hide work-worn hands. A young gent in a newsboy cap sits astride a V-Twin Indian motorcycle. Eyes have more questions than answers. Stories are cloaked in guarded smiles. A bend in the road is where a farm sprang from. A packed dirt road has stories yearning to be told – stories beyond the youthful trio, beyond the leaning board fences and straight picket posts. They are stories from where I once lived.
It was some 80 years later – give or take a half-decade – beyond where the dapper trio are standing in the old photo. Near the mailbox and telegraph pole is where I crawled through a culvert under the road with a run of insulated electric-fence wire tied to my waist and shop rags tied around my knees for cushioning. I crawled in the corrugated steel culvert, water soaking into my overalls as I crept along. I figured I’d only need to do it once. Laying wire through the culvert would allow me to have power on my network of electric fencing on the 60 acres of land I owned across the road from our house and barn. A milk truck passed on the road above and the culvert trembled. But in a few minutes the task was complete.
Since the early 1900s many loads of local red-granite fill have built up the road to withstand seasonal rigors. The fill buries hoof prints of horses and boot prints of the people who first broke the ground. The sawmill and livestock housing behind the trio were long gone when I farmed there. Across the road from those old buildings and beyond the picket fence was the post office. It was unbeknownst to me; I worked around its rocky remnants. Only a portion of its foundation remained, along with a channel cut into the ground for drainage. I built a bull-proof fence there for our breeding bulls – woven wire with hot-wire offsets to keep them from working it.
Older neighbors told me it was once the town of Johnson post office. In a listing of old post offices in Marathon County I learned it was originally McKinley-1, established in 1892. The postmaster was Niels Syverson. It became the Johnson post office in 1894 when Peter Johnson became the postmaster; it was discontinued in 1905. The building was located in Section 12, T29-R9E, in the township of Easton. Tiger Lilies bloomed in July and a white pine shaded my restless breeding stock eight decades later.
A picture can preserve 100 stories in 100 yards with memories more precious than legal tender. Where the trio pose in the old photo would become the entrance of our farmstead driveway. It’s the same spot where in the summer of 2001 we set wires in place to cross the cows to pasture from our milking parlor. A storm was building; suddenly a wind gust flipped a wire from its hook. A bolt of lightning cracked. The herd spooked and took a hard right, barreling east over the downed wire to follow the road. Beyond the ghost of the old post office and sawmill they ran, in a torrent of rain. The breeding bulls secure in their pasture pressed into the corner as our herd of fertile bovines rumbled past them over the crest of the rain-slickened blacktop road.
We pursued from behind, knowing it was hopeless to stop 100 cows running as a single unit. An oncoming car stopped and the herd flowed past it like fish swimming upstream circumventing a protruding boulder. There’s an athleticism to a herd of crossbred cows accustomed to living on the land rather than in confinement. Locomoting is how they survive and thrive. There were no stragglers in that bunch of rowdy cattle on the lam.
The ordeal ended with our drenched chore clothes draped over the front-porch rail. Our herd was safe at home with its collective belly full of the neighbor’s alfalfa-grass field mix. All was well with no hard feelings. The restless breeding bulls lay ruminating where villagers once walked to get their daily mail.
Author and photographer Eudora Welty once said, “A good snapshot keeps a moment from running away.”
For me it causes a flood of them to return.
Until next week, friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.