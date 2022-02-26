From the Woodlot

February.
I once claimed it should be abolished, stricken from the calendar. After all ours is the Gregorian calendar. I could have claimed inherent Gregorian authority bestowed upon me by my birth name. I could have run with the idea, endlessly staging rallies while promoting my desire to remove February from the calendar completely.
“It has no purpose,” I’d have told the anti-February flag wavers at my televised events.
That would have been while ensuring the camera didn’t stray from a narrow focus on me at the center and a representative group of believers in a tight group behind me.
I’d have started the event by asking, “What would February be without a silly groundhog named Phil and a mid-month rally in Hallmark stocks?”
And as fireworks flared and music rose in a crescendo of exultant glory I’d have proclaimed, “Spring will come that much sooner!”
To further fan the flames of my anti-February followers I’d add a dose of misinformation.
“This could save us from the climate crisis, gastro-intestinal maladies, viral variants and general malaise in one fell swoop,” I’d have said.
Ahh but with my fictional scenario, I’m guilty of digression. Besides February has “pertnear” ended, as the old timers in my neighborhood would say.
It’s the end of a month caught in a power struggle between winter and spring. By February’s end, sunlight shimmers on crusty woodlot snow in a tell-tale precursor to warmer days ahead. It’s a crust that easily holds the weight of a sunflower-seed-fattened gray squirrel beneath my bird feeder. Then one day later a slate-grey sky and bitter wind from the north carry January-like sensations down the nape of my neck on my walk along a snow-covered maple trail. By this time in February the cold has penetrated my woodlot workshop, from the icy grip of the bench-vise handle to the chrome box wrenches casting shadows filtered by frost covered windows on my pegboard wall. My hand warmers have gone stale and my snowblower has a flat. My Yaktrax have been stretched over my boots one too many times and my leg hairs have grown through my thermal long-johns.
The end of February has its own characteristic sounds in the woodlot. Chickadees call out their characteristic “cheeseburger, cheeseburger” refrain. Occasionally a raucous murder of crows can be heard circling above a deer bed in the deep of the woods. Woodpeckers rap on deer ribcages, the giant natural suet cakes I hung from two maples after hunting season. The shrill of my new battery-operated chainsaw cuts the air as I cut deadfall branches to add to my sap-cooking stack.
Rather than tossing February under the bus as something to discard I’ll reconsider it as the official month of anticipation. All I need to do, as we near February’s end, is look down at my Yaktrax prints on the snow-covered woodlot maple trail to feel a sense of anticipation rise in me like sap seeking the bare canopy of winter-weary branches. It’s best to savor each day; once the sap rises the growing season will officially, albeit begrudgingly, begin.
March is on the doorstep, waiting to filter in to farmhouse entryways across Wisconsin. Be sure to stomp those boots before entering. It’s the month of heavy snow and faint glimmers of spring. It’s the month of east winds that cut through my repurposed farm-chore clothes – a month that speaks volumes in its name alone. Often in March I must do just that to reach the end of the driveway to retrieve the daily mail. It’s the month when more than one car lands in the ditch on a road formerly named Hilldale, where my woodlot resides.
To quote an old Norwegian dairyman, a man short of stature and long of stride, “Don’t complain about February because March could be worse.”
That’s just the way Wisconsin is. I hope your February ends on a good note as we progress to March.
Until next week, friend …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.