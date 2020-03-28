I knew the day was coming. Every time I’d go through the chest freezer it took longer to find a straggler. Trying to find one I’d be forced to shift out of the way the freezer bags of shredded zucchini and freezer-burned broccoli from our former farm garden.
Our supply of grass-fed beef from the farm is totally spent. Not a shank bone remains. It’s the bones I miss the most – rich in marrow and deep with the flavor of our farm.
The last cow we butchered was a 6-year-old Normande that failed to become pregnant. We never hesitated to use an older cow for our own consumption because we found the marbling superior and the flavor outstanding. Those who we sold quarters to along the way agreed.
That particular cow was born and raised on our farm. It must be true then that every act we performed to raise and nurture her was reflected in her composition. She ate the grasses and clovers we managed in our rotational grazing system. One of the grass species that dominated our farm was meadow foxtail, a grass established before my time to grow in the swales and contours that were put in place to encourage drainage. It produced a seed head early in spring. I would complain that it headed out the day after the snow melted. I failed to eliminate it and learned to live with it. By the time we sold the farm it was profuse on the low ground dominated by Sherry silt loam soil. I don’t see it on many other farms. Perhaps that’s why our beef had unique characteristics and a flavor I’ve not found elsewhere.
“You are what you eat” is a phrase that’s been bandied about for years. Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin was a French lawyer who gained fame as an epicure and gastronome, or food expert and critic. He lived from 1755 to 1826. He’s attributed with saying, “tell me what you eat, and I’ll tell you who you are.”
Jump forward to an advertisement for beef in a 1923 edition of the Bridgeport Telegraph. Nutritionist Victor Lindlahr was quoted as saying, “Ninety per cent of diseases known to man are caused by cheap foodstuffs. You are what you eat.”
In the 1960s the slogan resurfaced when Adelle Davis, a leading spokesperson for the organic-food movement, re-popularized it. Credit the French for reducing the phrase to a single word – terroir, pronounced “terr-wah.”
Webster describes terroir as the combination of factors including soil, climate and sunlight that gives wine grapes their distinctive characteristics. A more-modern definition includes more food groups than wine and a broader scope of practices that influence how food tastes. A ruminant raised on concrete and fed a diet for rapid growth isn’t likely to taste the same as one on an all-grass diet.
Our awareness of the interconnectivity of living things is advancing. A grazing cow feeds her body and the soil simultaneously. She lays down along the hedgerow where the grass is taller to give birth. At night she tucks her muzzle beneath her flank and rests under the stars, lying on the cool earth. That’s the beef I’ve grown accustomed to consuming the past 30 years.
I’ve been sampling different vendor offerings at the Wausau Farmers Market. I stick to pasture-raised and chemical-free. They’re all excellent with their own characteristic nuances. It makes sense. The beef comes from different places, each with a unique history.
I have a plan for my beef dilemma. I’m going to eat less of it and what I do eat will come from the young family I sold my farm to. We’ve discussed it and they’re happy to raise some for us. Their cows graze the grass and eat the forage I once tended to. In that way I’m going to cycle some of that grass through my veins again. How lucky can one man be?