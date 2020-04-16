The history of my woodlot syrup shack began with my grandfather cooking syrup in a stone cooker, with cement chinking holding the stones in place. He’d watch the pan while sitting in an old abandoned Plymouth – smoking his corn-cob pipe with his black-and-tan dachshund Smokey on his lap. As the years passed he gave up tobacco and Smokey went to the “happy hunting grounds in the sky,” as my grandfather would say. It wasn’t long before he had another dachshund to replace Smokey as his companion during syrup time – the new one named Schneider, an all-brown model.
After my grandfather died my uncle built a dandy syrup shack next to where the old Plymouth sat. He upscaled production to 300 trees and cooked in an evaporator inside the shack. He was a scientific man who I’d bet used physics and calculus to design certain aspects of his evaporator. The flue in particular had a series of pulleys that allowed him to raise it to the peak of the hip-roofed shack from the shed floor. He also mapped the maples in the woodlot and kept a log of refractometer readings that measured the sugar content of each tree. He gave some of the trees names.
My cousin told me, “Dad didn’t tap for the science. When he was in the woods he felt close to his own dad, to his past, to friends and family.”
When he died the evaporator was eventually sold, leaving a vacancy that can never be replaced.
Now I’m the owner. I use the sugar shack for my woodworking shop and storing my small-scale syrup-making equipment along with remnants from the farm I recently sold. This year I retired the large unwieldy pan my grandfather fabricated to downsize to a 2-foot by 3-foot by 7.5-inch-deep stainless pan perfectly sized for tapping 40 maple trees. I had plenty of syrup after making two early batches. But with trying to practice social distance I thought the woods was the best place to be, so I went ahead and made a third batch. I’m always looking for an excuse to go to the woodlot – and now I have one in COVID-19. I guess that’s taking “looking on the bright side” to a new level.
It was March 24 when I stood watching the boiling sap with a ruralite neighbor and lifelong township resident. We were being mindful and staying a good 6 feet apart. The fire began to fade a touch.
“You need one of those iron rods with a hook on the end,” my neighbor suggested. “Everyone had one; I bet there’s one in your shack.”
After knocking around in there for a year I didn’t specifically recall seeing one, but I hadn’t explored all the various hand-tooled relics such as the adzes and canthooks that lined the walls. Sure enough a nice fire iron was on a wall stud, hanging from a 20-penny nail. It was sturdy with a nice handle and a 90-degree bend on the end. My neighbor gave me a quick schooling for using it. It’s particularly handy for dragging coals and wood back toward the opening of the fire box.
“That way you get a nice even boil of sap along the entire length of the pan,” he said.
He swept his arm across the length of my pan to emphasize his point. It worked like a charm.
Earlier we had discussed how well the sap was running despite the fact that the temperature was just a tick warmer than freezing, at 34 degrees.
“It’s the west wind,” he said. “The canopy is swaying just enough to cause a vacuum effect. It draws the sap up through the trees.”
It seems every year during syrup season such discussions occur over a pan of boiling sap. My hope is that in some small way I’m keeping this agrarian-themed culture alive by being a participant. There’s unmeasurable worth in such exchanges ignited by glowing coals and the sweet steam rising from the sap pan to disappear into the sky above the woodlot. It serves to maintain a connection to those who’ve gone on before us in ways as small as running one’s hands across the patina on a forgotten hand-forged tool made by an ancestor.