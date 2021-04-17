From the Woodlot

It’s April in Wisconsin, when the presence of a single cloud blocking the sun can send me back to March – uttering the familiar phrase “Where the heck’s my coat?”
But when the cloud departs after a spray of snowy pellets bounces off the bill of my cap, April returns. And if the wind settles enough at 2 or 3 in the afternoon we might fancy May is waiting on the other side, beckoning.
April should be the Official Wisconsin State Fencing Month – not the kind with swords but the kind with post-hole diggers and spinning Jenny’s loaded with high-tensile wire. Those who have fencing experience under their belts are well aware a fence is only as good as the corner-braced arrangement that supports it.
Every time I drove past my favorite corner post I would point it out to whomever was in the passenger seat. I unapologetically pointed it out to my wife, Wendy, every time we passed it. It would be an insult to ignore it in its crude beauty and functionality. How it escaped my camera lens is beyond me except to say that almost every time I passed it I was rushed, going for baler parts or to the farm-supply store. It was along the route to a particular parts dealer that has probably built a large fancy estate on earnings from me since the advance of the electronics era. That dealer kept my former round baler alive with sensors, relays, circuit boards and switches.
That corner post existed for years in Marathon County, Wisconsin. It was a big stone about 30 inches in diameter that was wrapped several times with heavy-gauge steel wire, hanging from a corner post in a farm field. I went to pay it homage a few years ago only to find it had been replaced by a single T-post holding lightweight electric-fence tape. It was a mere vestige of its former brawny setup.
I must say it functioned well in performing the basic requirements for a corner-brace system. It was heavy enough to keep the post perpendicular to the ground while holding up the weight of a long run of a multiple-wired fence. Heaving out of the ground is bad news when it comes to corner fence posts; they need to be set deep and the soil firmly tamped around the hole opening when backfilling. A bag of cement isn’t a bad idea either. That old stone system kept the corner post straight and un-heaved for years. I would have liked to have seen its original installation.
The ground under the topsoil of much of my farm was heavy gray clay. One of my favorite discoveries in fence building was to use the tractor loader bucket to push corner posts into the ground – no post-hole digging required. By cutting a taper on the bottom of a wood post and holding it in place, I could set it squarely under the loader bucket. I could then slowly and evenly send the bottom 4 to 5 feet of the post into the ground – never to see the light of day again. It was a task that could only be done right after the frost left the ground and while the ground could support a tractor. It didn’t work in the hard ground of a dry spring.
Not all my fences were pretty. I’ve had some leaners for corner posts along the way. A rock layer at 3 to 4 feet didn’t help. My fencing methods and corner braces evolved through time, beginning with barb wire and culminating in high-tensile electric fences with floating braces at the corners. A few have lasted; it’s fun to pass by and see them in use. A few I simply look the other way.
One of my favorite runs of fences that I built on the farm was a two-strand run of electric fence along a wooded section of a remote road. Whenever I pass it I think about a difference of opinion its construction generated.
After building what I thought was a pretty-darn-good fence with a few unconventional twists here and there that only a right-brain-thinking farmer could accomplish, the antagonist in my story was disappointed with my work.
“Well should we tear this down now and re-do it because it’ll never last,” was his reaction to my effort.
Because he was scheduled to milk the cows that night I chose to maintain control of my emotions through the process of defending my fence. After an exchange of opinions the fence remained. Some 15 years later it’s still in use.
Keep those post-hole diggers sharp and those winter coats handy while accomplishing fencing projects this April. And don’t forget that secret ingredient – quality pasture on this side of the fence. It’s the surest way to keep the cows where they belong.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.