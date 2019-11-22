I figure if a man’s going to do a fair amount of writing for his keep, he best have a fictional character or two in his back pocket. The bachelor farmer is mine. Based on nobody with hints of real folks mixed in here and there he comes in handy when I need him. I gave him my appetite for, as my kids tell me, “things that taste terrible.” I completely disagree. Here’s a day in his life. Please pass the lumpfish roe … and have a great Thanksgiving.
At 4 a.m. the lonely lamp
is lit upon the hill
The bachelor farmer stirs about
on a cold Thanksgiving morn’
A heel of rye and liverwurst
are set upon a plate
Hard-boiled eggs and anchovies
round out his breakfast fare
Wild chicory roots from the woodlot
steep in a cast-iron pot
From that a tea caps off his meal
and he goes to milk his cows
Pinstripe bibs and sleeves rolled up
he chores with an artist’s flair
The cows are milked and eating hay
beneath them straw of gold
Manure is pitched and calves are nursed
and eggs from hen nests gathered
He walks the path from the barn to house
and stokes the cast-iron stove
He lunches on a hard-tack slice
where upon some cheese resides
Dessert consists of lumpfish roe
and radishes slathered in butter
He washes it down with a drink drawn up
from the earthen well below
With feet propped up by the warmth of fire
he naps to the afternoon news
Then the clock strikes 4 and it’s overalls
as he heads to the barn again
Thanksgiving eve at the bachelor farmer’s
the woodstove crackles hot
A kettle of corn in a Dutch oven pops
in a drumbeat of muffled delight
Popcorn and wine from summer dandelions
by a vintner who’ll ne’er be known
Thanksgiving fare a delight so rare
in the bachelor farmer’s home
So as you see the bachelor farmer
he eats more like a king
Than any other country bloke who
sports a wedding ring