I figure I have a legitimate case; I’ll take my resolution to the highest court if need be. I’ll bluster in front of a jury with nonsensical babblings. Any refutes and I’ll twist my lips and let the veins stand forth on my forehead. “Fake News!” would be my refrain to any objections to my proposed resolution. Isn’t that how it works? Witnesses? Who needs them!
My resolution, you ask? Abolish February. I have my arguments ready. I mean let’s face it; it doesn’t even know how many days it has. Furthermore who doesn’t want spring to arrive one month earlier? Yes I know, it’s February. Pitchers and catchers have arrived at spring training. But who cares about two guys basically playing catch? I need a double off the wall and a headfirst slide to stop a double play. I need a home run here and there. Kill February and let’s play ball.
It’s a month with an identity crisis. If it wasn’t for Hallmark recognizing the opportunity to sell an estimated 100 million cards for Valentine’s Day, would February even exist?
February is stuck in a power struggle between winter and spring. The snow is prohibitively deep in the woodlot. The surface has yielded to the sun’s strengthening rays by day, thawing ever so slightly. At night it refreezes. To venture across it without snowshoes is to break through with each step. I need to lift my leg nearly waist-high to continue, with an awkward gait that’s hardly pleasant.
Animal sightings are rare, limited to a grey squirrel or a raucous murder of crows circling a deer bed in the deepest part of the woods. The cold has penetrated my woodlot workshop, from the icy grip of the bench-vise handle to the chrome box wrenches that cast their shadows on the workshop wall. My chainsaw won’t start; my snowblower has a flat. My Yaktrax have been stretched over my boots one too many times. My leg hairs have grown through my long johns.
I rest my case. This thing called February must go.
But wait; there’s the rollercoaster ride that’s March. It’s the month of heavy snow with glimmers of spring warmth. It’s the month of east winds that cut through my overcoat. There are spinning wheels if I venture off the two-track path of the woodlot driveway.
I need to not trash February so much. It’s just a victim of the Earth’s obliquity – the Earth’s tilt. Our seasons change due to our planet’s angle of tilt of 23.5 degrees relative to our orbit around the sun.
If there were no tilt there would be only minor variations in temperature throughout the year, as the Earth moved slightly closer and slightly further from the sun. We’d have no seasons. I couldn’t walk the cleared woodlot path tracked by cloven-hooved white tail deer. I couldn’t sit on a maple stump warmed by the afternoon sun.
I’ll take the changing of the seasons instead of steady annual temperatures. And as any Wisconsinite knows, don’t complain about February because March might be worse. And to add insult to injury, as poet T.S. Eliot reminds us, “April is the cruelest month. For winter kept us warm, covering Earth in forgetful snow.”
So as we leap past February into March let’s hope we land upright with feet firmly grounded. And beware black ice.
That reminds me. Where’d I leave my Yaktrax?