Fall comes upon us in stages in Wisconsin. A lone maple can sport a branch of rusty leaves in August amongst a sea of green – as a reminder summer won’t last forever. September arrived and I reminded myself daily there’s still plenty of green in the woodlot canopy. And then suddenly my woodlot workshop was dwarfed by a Technicolor blaze of crimson and yellow. I found myself turning the calendar page and glancing ahead at October commitments. Just like that we’re half-way into the 10th month of the Julian and Gregorian calendars.
In farm country October’s fields of corn fall to the heavy knives of choppers; old barns previously dwarfed by tall corn come back into view. The town grader grooms granite roads to add a fresh layer before freeze-up. The bachelor farmer’s housekeeper takes her double-barreled 410 out to the garden to take care of a woodchuck whose lair is exposed among dying squash vines. He left this world in a blaze of glory draped in acorn squash.
Flat racks of pumpkins grace the roadsides – a $2-honor-system bargain. Those who have a passion for gardening and putting up the fruits of one’s labor have discovered canning supplies are at a premium this year. The pandemic has caused an increase in demand for canning supplies as more people are gardening. I’m not ready to eat at restaurants yet. With the exception of a birthday lunch at a favorite outdoor venue in late August, I’ve stopped going. I enjoy cooking and can’t imagine returning to my previous level of restaurant eating. I can cook with the best of them.
In fall our lake property has its own version of weather that often escapes the clever forecaster’s predictions. Stage one comes early in October when regardless of a sunny 70-degree forecast the haze doesn’t burn off till noon; the sky remains a slate-grey slab for most of the day. Then in an exultant moment a sliver of sun teases the eastern shoreline before fading past a horizon of inglorious black spruce trees in a semi-open bog along the western shore of the tiny 68-acre lake where our cabin resides. Tiny for most, it’s ocean-like to me.
By mid-October the lake will have turned. When a lake “turns” it takes on a jet-black appearance as the warm surface water, referred to as the epilimnion, begins to cool and become denser. As it cools it sinks and forces the lower layer, called the hypolimnion, to rise to the surface. Let me put it to my readers in layman’s terms; it’s time to change fishing strategies. Mine is simple. I put my fishing rods in their winter-storage spot.
Stage two in the fall processional at our cabin property is the taking in of the dock. That stage has my dog, Sheila, in a state of complete bafflement.
“But didn’t we just put this in?” the look on her face suggests.
“What’s the deal? Where am I supposed to sit and watch for turtles?” she seems to ask with her ever-upturned ear.
All summer long if I simply took a step in the direction of the dock Sheila would bolt past me with her little legs churning as she led the way to her spot on the dock. Just like my grandfather’s dog Schneider, her body would angle ever so slightly as her rear-leg drive exceeded her front-leg pulling capacity. I try to transition her slowly by bringing in a few dock sections at a time. She’s so accustomed to her spot on the east end of the L-shape I fear she’ll step right off into the drink.
Fall’s stages are sublime. One by one canoes and kayaks are dragged to their spot under the cabin eave. As flocks of geese make a U-turn to head south it’s difficult not to let one’s emotions do the same. I built a day fire after removing the Grass Rat, a surface lure, from my fishing pole, hanging it up for the season. It leveled my emotions to contemplative. A peasant’s lunch of hot dogs over the open fire helped. They were loaded with homemade ketchup and garden-fresh tomatoes. It was the first time hot dogs and health food could be uttered in the same sentence; I did that with my mouth full.
Overnight a front came through and brought a cool rain with it. At sunrise the wind picked up and leaves rained down. Nature’s artwork on the picnic table doubled as a science lesson in leaf morphology. Before Sheila and I pulled away on Sunday afternoon the sky parted and the lake shone like diamonds. I headed for my other woodlot property to begin yet another stage in the fall processional – leaf removal from my granite driveway and mulching of my raised garden beds.
May your fall processional be contemplative and bountiful.