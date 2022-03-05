From the Woodlot
Road trip brings back memories
Greg Galbraith
For Agri-View
It was early February. The thermometer was at 10-below zero, slowly climbing toward the day’s predicted high of zero degrees Fahrenheit. To borrow a line from Joan Baez, the sky was bluer than robin eggs. I grabbed my Canon 40D and hefty telephoto lens, and threw together a lunch. The snow crunched beneath my truck tires as I left the woodlot driveway. Before long I reached Wisconsin Highway 29 and headed east with no destination in mind.
“And now,” said the familiar radio voice, “a few pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, beginning with Pastorale in F major.”
To the lilting melodies and sparse well-timed triplets, I set my cruise control to 68 miles per hour and rolled east on a mini road trip. Somewhere along the highway, east of a bright-blue re-purposed dairy barn prominently advertising “Fireworks,” the time signature of the music changed from 12/8 to 6/8 and the pace quickened. It brought out the spontaneity in me. I took an exit and, unbeknownst to me, ventured into the unincorporated township of Seneca in Shawano County – known as Tilleda, Wisconsin, population 91, according to the 2010 Census.
I’d been to Tilleda once before, Dec. 19, 1988, while attending a dairy-farm auction. It was the same day my second daughter was born. It had been a Jersey-herd sale, the kind of cows we were looking for to start our dairy herd.
Bach’s Pastorale was winding down as I took a left, right and another left before the tiny village was in my rear-view mirror. I killed the radio and rolled down the window while passing a dilapidated defunct dairy barn. It could have been the farm where the auction was; I had more of a sensation than specific memory. Time has its way with details and winter landscapes
If I had to do it again I’d have done it differently. I’d have been there with my wife like I was for our other two births. But I was young and impatient, and believed I couldn’t miss what seemed like a rare opportunity. I remember the woman who was selling her Jersey herd handing me her cord-free telephone in the front yard of the farmstead.
“We have another healthy baby girl,” my wife said.
All was well.
Back to the current day. I headed north toward Bowler and then east on County Highway N until reaching Birnamwood, Wisconsin. I turned left at the giant rooster statue along Wisconsin Highway 45; I resisted stopping for broasted chicken at Chet and Emil’s tavern in the town proper. Instead I resumed eastward toward my woodlot and flipped the radio back on. Bach’s Tarantella on classical guitar guided me as I passed beneath the bare overhanging hardwood branches on the hilly county highway. Each rise and descent correlated perfectly with the fluid rolling melody. A few miles from the woodlot I turned north and headed for the Eau Claire Dells park. It was then I noticed it was gone – the farmstead and dairy barn I had rented to house my first assemblage of dairy cows; several had come from that 1988 auction in Tilleda.
I’ve lamented and waxed fairly regularly about the state of decay of the old barns that dot the rural Wisconsin landscape. To see a farmstead disappear that has graced the countryside for likely 100-plus years jolted me. A bulldozer and backhoe reflected the farmstead’s likely demise. With the exuberant melody of Tarantella playing, the scene looked unreal – as if from an old black and white movie. Smoke rose from a smoldering scrap pile where the dairy barn once was. It was like the old couple who had put their life’s work into the farmstead never existed. I knew them well. They’ve been gone a number of years. They were faithful humble servants to the Lord and land. It was a joy to work in their presence with my small herd of Jersey cows.
I passed the vacant farmstead and drove up the hill; the bare snow where the buildings once were disappeared from my rear-view mirror. On the radio the guitarist arpeggiated the final notes of Bach’s Tarantella in a methodical downward chord strum while I pulled into the woodlot drive. It was a road trip worth taking, stirring deep personal memories.
Until next week, friend…
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.