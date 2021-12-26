 Skip to main content
From the Woodlot
From the Woodlot
The current state of economic affairs in our country has me recalling my late mom and her annual telling of what Christmas gift-giving was like during the Great Depression era. She was born in 1928, a child during its span of 1929-1939.

“We couldn’t afford new gifts so Dad repaired, sanded and polished up our old toys,” she said.

Much to my horror as a kid, I listened, trying to imagine how I could live without the electric football set and other gifts I hoped for under the tree that year.

The supply chain is in the news almost every day as we approach Christmas. As a result plenty of items are difficult to find. One might just consider a handmade gift or two this year.

I wrote a little parody Christmas poem to the meter of the famous “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” It highlights the current supply-chain-related issues we’re facing. And it turns out Santa has modernized his sleigh this year.

Have a blessed Christmas, friends.

Twas the Night Before Christmas – aka The Supply Chain Blues

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house

Not a creature was stirring not even a mouse

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care

In hope that St. Nicholas soon would be there

But a backlog of cargo on the California coast

Had jolly old Nick afraid Christmas was toast

A cornucopia of plastic from a faraway land

Backed up in a port by a beach with white sand

While farmers were nestled all snug in their beds

Visions of new tractors danced in their heads

The semis were ready, the drivers prepared

But a shortage of chassis caused a big snare

The virus wreaked havoc on rubber and wires

Your tractor’s on order but it doesn’t have tires

A new truck might suffice if you can’t get a tractor

But computer-chip production is a problematic factor

The conundrum affected the city folks too

The cost of a condo was tripled by two

The price of petroleum can give a man gas

The economists claim this too shall pass

The virus upended the stuff we all bought

The toilet-paper dilemma was a good lesson taught

Your Peloton just pedaled its way to Bhutan

Your flat screen’s on the bottom of a crate in Taiwan

I live in a camper in the woods; it’s a no-brainer

I decided to upgrade to a shipping container

The trucker’s in Asia with a case of the flu

The delivery is scheduled for an eon or two

At my woodlot by the mural of the man on the ladder

By my workshop with my dog I heard such a clatter

And what to my wondering eyes should appear?

A rechargeable sleigh with no flying reindeer

No Dasher, no Dancer, no Prancer, no Vixen

No Comet, no Cupid, no Donner, or Blitzen

Just a shiny new sleigh in the shape of a Prius

And a digital eyeball so in the dark it could see us

St. Nick was a robot of Chromium and Sulfide

His beard was of Nicad, Lithium, and Oxide

His bumper sticker proclaimed “I’ve gone Electro-Polar”

He said he missed Rudolph but dug his microcontroller

It purred and it hummed while it hovered above me

A high-tech new sleigh with rechargeable battery

The robot came down on a virtual ladder

Tethered to a chain that made his demeanor seem sadder

“It’s a supply chain,” he frowned in a robotical tone

As for gifts, he offered my Corgi a bone

“I have to get going the traffic’s a fright”

And he got in his sleigh and hummed off in the night

It’s the same old tune and the same old song

It’s not about “stuff” that comes from Hong Kong

It’s what’s from the heart that matters the most

A gift that’s handmade not trapped on the coast

I heard a faint sound at the top of the canopy

The robot was singing in digital harmony

I heard him exclaim as he flew out of sight

Happy Christmas to all and to all a good night.

Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.

