From the Woodlot

The current state of economic affairs in our country has me recalling my late mom and her annual telling of what Christmas gift-giving was like during the Great Depression era. She was born in 1928, a child during its span of 1929-1939.
“We couldn’t afford new gifts so Dad repaired, sanded and polished up our old toys,” she said.
Much to my horror as a kid, I listened, trying to imagine how I could live without the electric football set and other gifts I hoped for under the tree that year.
The supply chain is in the news almost every day as we approach Christmas. As a result plenty of items are difficult to find. One might just consider a handmade gift or two this year.
I wrote a little parody Christmas poem to the meter of the famous “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” It highlights the current supply-chain-related issues we’re facing. And it turns out Santa has modernized his sleigh this year.
Have a blessed Christmas, friends.
Twas the Night Before Christmas – aka The Supply Chain Blues
Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house
Not a creature was stirring not even a mouse
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care
In hope that St. Nicholas soon would be there
But a backlog of cargo on the California coast
Had jolly old Nick afraid Christmas was toast
A cornucopia of plastic from a faraway land
Backed up in a port by a beach with white sand
While farmers were nestled all snug in their beds
Visions of new tractors danced in their heads
The semis were ready, the drivers prepared
But a shortage of chassis caused a big snare
The virus wreaked havoc on rubber and wires
Your tractor’s on order but it doesn’t have tires
A new truck might suffice if you can’t get a tractor
But computer-chip production is a problematic factor
The conundrum affected the city folks too
The cost of a condo was tripled by two
The price of petroleum can give a man gas
The economists claim this too shall pass
The virus upended the stuff we all bought
The toilet-paper dilemma was a good lesson taught
Your Peloton just pedaled its way to Bhutan
Your flat screen’s on the bottom of a crate in Taiwan
I live in a camper in the woods; it’s a no-brainer
I decided to upgrade to a shipping container
The trucker’s in Asia with a case of the flu
The delivery is scheduled for an eon or two
At my woodlot by the mural of the man on the ladder
By my workshop with my dog I heard such a clatter
And what to my wondering eyes should appear?
A rechargeable sleigh with no flying reindeer
No Dasher, no Dancer, no Prancer, no Vixen
No Comet, no Cupid, no Donner, or Blitzen
Just a shiny new sleigh in the shape of a Prius
And a digital eyeball so in the dark it could see us
St. Nick was a robot of Chromium and Sulfide
His beard was of Nicad, Lithium, and Oxide
His bumper sticker proclaimed “I’ve gone Electro-Polar”
He said he missed Rudolph but dug his microcontroller
It purred and it hummed while it hovered above me
A high-tech new sleigh with rechargeable battery
The robot came down on a virtual ladder
Tethered to a chain that made his demeanor seem sadder
“It’s a supply chain,” he frowned in a robotical tone
As for gifts, he offered my Corgi a bone
“I have to get going the traffic’s a fright”
And he got in his sleigh and hummed off in the night
It’s the same old tune and the same old song
It’s not about “stuff” that comes from Hong Kong
It’s what’s from the heart that matters the most
A gift that’s handmade not trapped on the coast
I heard a faint sound at the top of the canopy
The robot was singing in digital harmony
I heard him exclaim as he flew out of sight
Happy Christmas to all and to all a good night.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.