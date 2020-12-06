December’s snow is light and frail,
It fills my footstep trail,
The heavy burdensome snows of March
Too distant to imagine.
Back on the farm I always figured winter began the day deer hunting ended. It seemed to never fail. I’d go fetch the cows Monday morning after deer season and they’d be huddled in the far corner of a paddock trying to hide from a wind that shifted from east to northwest overnight, while a wintry mix cut through my coveralls as I four-wheeled my way to hustle them to the holding lot for morning milking. Often I was driving blind with one hand on the throttle and the other shielding my eyes from icy pellets. If it was a year when there was already a layer of snow coating the ground a rain-snow mix created a thin glaze on the snow.
There should be a word for the sound 100 cows make when they decide to relent to my operatic incantations – my wife says I’m a tenor – and make their way to the milking parlor across a foot of snow with a thin crust of ice on it. There were 400 hooves dragging through an icy layer on top of snow the consistency of sugar sand. It was like the crisp swishing sound of jazz drummer Buddy Rich working the brushes on a set of snare drums in a Vegas nightclub. But the rich organic November air smelled better.
Like other cultures, farmers have more than one way to describe snow. Slop, sugar sand, powdery, wind-driven and crusted are a few. Hoarfrost is one of the prettiest manifestations of snow. Slush might be the ugliest. Cows and snow are a curious mix. Having 1,500 pounds of body weight transferred to the ground on four legs will have one wishing for the ground to freeze in a hurry. That wasn’t usually too far after deer hunting most years unless early snow was deep enough to insulate the ground.
My snow-removal capabilities on the farm fell into two categories – my open-station-tractor era and my heated-cab era. Any guesses which I liked better? I don’t think I’m unlike a few dairy farmers out there in thinking that clearing out from a big snowfall is particularly enjoyable from the comfort of a modern tractor cab. Especially when Neil Young is singing “Are You Ready for the Country” on the satellite radio and the milk pump is running while someone else is doing the milking. In my open-station era I particularly recall what it’s like to have a fine mist of snow swirl off the loader bucket and come right back at my face. It always managed to find bare skin on my neck and down my back.
When it comes to snow removal at the woodlot I’ll be going back to my open-station era in terms of snow removal this winter. I sold the last remnants of my farm this past spring – a nice 105-horsepower tractor with climate-controlled cab amenities along with a back blade for moving snow and anything else that’s in its way. It didn’t hurt too bad to do. I don’t generate the income from its use like I did on the farm. The biggest thing I won’t miss is the maintenance and repair cost. I’ll be walking behind a snowblower and using a 4x4 UTV with a snowblade. What’s worse – an occasional swirl of snow down my back or an electronic issue with a modern tractor?
One thing I’ve become accustomed to is the response from folks in more-temperate climates than Wisconsin’s.
“Oh how can you stand it? I’m so glad I don’t have to deal with winter!”
Coming from the perspective of a former farmer who lived through 30 winters depending on the health and wellbeing of critters for a living it’s way easier now.
My tolerance for cold is tied to the wind-chill factor. When it hits zero I stay in the apartment instead of writing from the woodlot. I find just as much inspiration watching from the third floor while folks scrape ice from their windshields with a credit card, as I do an Osprey skimming along a lake in search of a meal. The line between mundane and awe-inspiring can be blurry to a writer … be ready friend, here comes winter.