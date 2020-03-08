I’ve done some crazy things to earn a buck in my life – everything from grave digging to cleaning apartments after evictions were served. I once brought in enough squirrel tails to the Mepps lure factory in Antigo, Wisconsin, to earn, oh, enough gas money to travel back home and grab a cheap lunch along the way.
Back in the mid-1980s I felt the need to expand my herdsmanship skills beyond that of the bovine world. I’d acquired a small flock of sheep so thought I’d enroll in a sheep-shearing course offered by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. It was a two-day course headed by a man renown in Wisconsin for his contribution to the sheep industry, Rudy Erickson. If it went well I’d have another marketable skill in my back pocket.
Friend, I know what it’s like to endure physical strain. I know what it’s like to push an unwilling first-calf heifer into a parlor to be milked. I’ve lifted many a cow hoof onto a wooden box and strained against her 1,400-pound girth while repairing an ulcerative abscess with a hooked paring knife. And I know the soreness that comes the next day from those events.
That was nothing like the entire-body soreness I experienced after the two-day sheep-shearing class. I hurt from my frontalis to my extensor digitorum longus – i.e. head to toe. But I emerged with newfound knowledge. I readily advertised my skills years later when we had begun dairying with 13 cows in a rented barn. I’d make side cash anyway I could back then.
The phone rang on my farmhouse wall.
“So how many sheep do you have that need shearing?” I asked the respondent to my ad in the free shopper.
“One,” he replied. “A 300-plus-pound 10-year-old Columbia Ram.”
“Well I’ll do it, but I need at least $20 to make it worth my effort,” I answered.
I should have asked for more. The only thing missing when I pulled in the driveway was Dueling Banjos ringing out from the front porch of the dwelling – the theme song for the film “Deliverance.” The place was a double-wide built into the slope of a hill with an extended porch added to the entire length of it. I exited my 1985 red Chevy Blazer cautiously.
“So is this the place?” I asked as folks started filing out of the trailer to seat themselves along the porch.
The answer came when an old timer escorted “Tiny,” the tongue-in-cheek-named ram, around from behind the house. He dropped the lead at my feet and told the critter to “stay.” Well one good thing, I figured. He wasn’t going anywhere. He’s the family pet.
“He hasn’t been shorn in a few years,” the old man said. “Here’s the extension cord. Have at ’er.”
It was set like an amphitheater. I was on stage while my onlookers were seated above me on their hillside porch. Let the games begin, I figured.
The first move was to move the 300-pound beast into the classic seated pose with its rump on my boots and its topline resting on my shins. That renders a sheep immobile. Ideally they take a give-up attitude and don’t fight during the process. A sheep shearer’s lower legs are used to help in the manipulation of the critter through a series of moves that allows the removal of the fleece in one tidy package – a package that can be folded neatly and readied for market. All that is done while bending at the waist and seamlessly gliding the cutterhead along the skin and fleece.
There was nothing seamless about it. It was one thing to hoist the ram into position. It wasn’t a hoist at all; luckily it landed on its side. I rolled it into a reasonable semblance of the classic pose and began shearing through the matted, lanolin-filled and overgrown fleece. Columbia sheep are known for their delicate skin beneath all that wool. I nicked Tiny a few times and winced with each errant move of the cutterhead. I gave up trying to use classic shearing positions. The old timer came off the porch to help me steady the willing ram that stood for the rest of the process. One of his kids came down and guided the extension cord out of my way as I finished with a pile of matted lanolin-enriched wool.
Despite a few nicks, Tiny and the owners were happy to remove that fleece. Tiny even did a little heel kick before he sauntered off to the shade of an oak. I had a rare center-stage moment and a crisp 20 in my pocket. Not a harrowing experience, but another story in my back pocket that I never dreamt I’d one day be sharing with my readers. I guess my stories are one of my marketable skills now. I long ago gave away my sheep-shearing unit.