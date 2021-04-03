From the Woodlot

Ahh spring. April is the month when we can finally count on spring. On the Roman calendar it’s spelled Aprilis, meaning “to open.” I’ll be watching the woodlot floor for flowers to do just that. Perhaps a yellow trout lily will emerge from a low spot where the maples thin and a few yellow birch stand tall at the base of a granite boulder. And then there’s the state flower – the five-petaled wood violet, tiny purple perfection gracing the forest floor. Don’t forget to look up for the artistry of flowers. The real show in terms of flower power exists in the blooming of the lowly ironwood tree, known as hophornbeam. Its hop-like flowers are a rare beauty to watch for in April. I’m lucky to have a front-row seat in the 20-acre paradise I call “The Woodlot.”
April is when so many good things begin again. There are the first sprigs of grass that cattle can’t wait to reach for as they wrap their long dexterous tongues around the grass while straining the bottom run of fence wire. There’s the first pitch of the first game of a long baseball season that accompanies us as we travel through the ups and downs of another growing season.
Despite its ups and downs and retreats to winter, April was my favorite month on the farm. To have all that growing season in front of me despite the inevitable challenges was always thrilling. “This could be the year,” I always thought.
I’d study the 10-day forecast for hopeful signs. If things played out right we’d be on full grass by the end of April. Full grass – that’s the common phrase grazing-based livestock farmers use to describe the period when supplemental forage is no longer needed; the pastures provide all their animals’ forage needs. Life would just be easier – pure and simple – when trips back and forth to the round bales of hay to supplement pastures was no longer necessary.
And every April like a cruel April Fool’s joke I was wrong; there was never full grass in April. But there was always partial grass to ration out. Every day as more cows calved and entered the milking string, the bulk tank was fuller than the previous day. I didn’t know it when I bought my farm but a fair amount of it was planted to Alopecurus pratensis – an early-flowering grass commonly called meadow foxtail. It’s a super-early grass; I always said it headed out the day after the snow melted. I believe it was planted for erosion control in many of the swales and contours constructed to promote drainage on the wettest parts of my farm.
I recall a conversation with a retired farmer concerning those swales.
“Fence them out of there; don’t let your cows wreck those swales,” he said.
That was early enough in the grazing movement that I couldn’t Google “how to manage meadow foxtail in a rotationally grazed system.” He would have been correct about keeping the cows out of those foxtail-dominated areas in a continuous-grazing system – but not in one where the cattle don’t occupy an area for more than 12 hours. The meadow foxtail just became more prolific through time; it spread across those lower wetter fields. I happily let my grazing cows convert it to milk
In a sense I and other early adopters were unknowingly creating a template of sorts on how to make rotational grazing work on Wisconsin farms – or how to not make it work. Through time one thing has become evident. Each farm has its own soil and topographical characteristics along with a history that makes it unique and causes certain tweaks in management through time. That coupled with a uniquely evolving set of circumstances pertaining to farm ownership changes what works and what doesn’t on any particular farm.
Whatever the model or method, here’s to April – a month filled with hope and anticipation. And don’t be surprised along the way if you’re creating a template of sorts for future farmers to follow in. Hopefully it will be a model where conservation of our limited resources of soil and water are being considered to give the farmer of the future a head start.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.