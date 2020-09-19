I need to get something off my chest. Sometimes I just need to be brutally honest and say exactly what’s on my mind.
I can’t hold it in any longer; I usually vent about this closer to Labor Day. Perhaps there will be an element of self-therapy to my rant. It happens every year and it’s been happening since I was a kid looking out the window of the school bus wishing it weren’t true. Summer is slipping away and I’m not in approval.
It’s my personal annual lament; feel free to check the archives of my September ramblings. And I’m not apologizing. The first day of autumn is knocking at the door; its evening mist settles over ripening crops.
“I’m cold; where’s my jacket?” is my evening refrain as fog settles on my woodlot.
A lone maple shows early red in a shard of light that cuts through the woods as the sun sets. A worn-out bull bellers amongst its harem of black beef cattle in a pasture lush with white clover. As the sun disappears over the horizon a Great Horned Owl hoots and coyotes respond. Clear nights carry with them the threat of frost. I wonder how long my sandal tan will survive.
Morning daybreak is shrouded in fog. The mid-September air has a certain clarity as the fog burns off. The changing colors and blue-sky background are tack-sharp on a crisp day. It’s like an image captured with the smallest aperture diameter on a digital camera; everything is in focus from near to far. Ears of corn ripen while tipping on the stalk, pointing to the ground where they germinated. That was in May when the season’s outcome is pure hopefulness.
Soon silage harvest will be in full swing; Wisconsin leads the nation in corn production for silage use. Now farmers track the hardness of the kernel as it goes from milk to flour to dent. The Wisconsin countryside will soon be rumbling with brightly colored silage choppers. Operators perched high above the ground throw levers that set knives in motion. Some inhale 12 rows at a pass as the crop is blown into a chopper box pulled by a separate tractor. As the corn is taken for silage an old barn comes into view again beyond the fresh-cut stalk bottoms.
Gardens are producing their last tomatoes. Squash is becoming exposed as the prickly leaves die back to turn yellow as the nights grow cool. What zucchini is left has grown to goliath proportion. Onions and garlic are hung to dry. Sweet corn is in the freezer and beets are canned. Homegrown pesticide-free potatoes are in the bin.
The fence-line plum trees have dropped their yield and honeybees feed on the ripe aromatic nectar. I recall the smell of the rich cow lane, pairing well with the rotting fruit when I was at the back end of a moving herd of cows headed home for the morning milking.
The summer of 2020 was the summer that never happened for some folks. The pandemic curtailed a number of normal summertime gatherings. Family reunions were canceled along with outdoor concerts. But most farmers I know didn’t deviate much from their routine. Either way this summer went too fast. But isn’t that always the case?
Fall doesn’t sound so bad after all, now that I’ve reread my rambling a few times to be sure I put all the commas and apostrophes in the right places. Self-driven writing therapy comes through for me again. Thanks for listening and have a safe fall harvest season.