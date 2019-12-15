Cows were outwintered on our farm when we adopted in 1991the principles of rotational grazing. Outwintering isn’t an absolute necessity to a grazing operation but a number of graziers choose this option as part of their systems.
It helps to be spring-seasonal so the cattle are naturally tailing off in production during the winter. Few were attempting this when we began doing it. We modeled our methods based on what we learned from those who were having success with it. Protection from the wind is an absolute necessity. And be prepared to provide more forage than in a confinement operation to accommodate the extra energy needed for cattle maintenance requirements.
Despite having success with outwintering it tested my mettle every winter. I’d step outside in winter for whatever reason; I’d feel the cold and think, “Man I don’t know how my cows can stand it.” Then the morning sun would rise, and the herd would saunter home from their protected area with a trail of vapor rising from their mouths.
If I ever needed to check the herd for any reason as they lounged on their bedded pack they reacted with a blank stare as if to ask, “Is something wrong?” I remember the temperature dropping to almost 30 degrees below zero during 1991; I was really worried about the herd. Rather than lying awake wondering how the cows were taking it I grabbed a flashlight and went to have a look – after applying multiple layers of clothing that included flannel-lined pants and insulated coveralls.
A 2 a.m. walk in 30-below temperatures is an experience in itself. Although I’ve not been to the moon, it felt lunar. I took a path on fresh unbroken snow because I didn’t want the herd to be tempted to leave their spot and approach me. More importantly I didn’t want them to follow me home to the buildings thinking it was milking time.
I was able to stay atop the crusted frozen snow. The earth glowed and stars filled the sky; I was a lone silhouette. I was layered everywhere except for an opening for my eyes and mouth. My mustache caught my breath through the opening on my facemask and formed ice. The countryside was bathed in moon glow when I reached the cows.
The words “basking” and “30 degrees below zero” may have never been used in the same sentence in man’s history – but that’s the only way I can describe what I saw that night. There lying about on wasted hay and a bedding pack the herd appeared fine. They were in a dreamlike state with eyes closed. Their jaws were working in a harmonious symphony of ruminating cud-chewing. Their rumens, referred to as fermentation vats, bulged from their girthy sides. Heavily stoked with hay they heated themselves from within. Not a single member of the herd stood or reacted to my presence. A low grunting of oblivious content reaffirmed their state.
I headed back to the house, aiming for the lone glow of the kitchen light. Across the top of the snowpack in silence I walked. As I approached the edge of our yard I stepped over the artesian well that bubbled up from the ground. It was a source of water for my predecessor’s cattle and backup for us if the need ever occurred. At times like that – times when I was alone and looking across our farm – that a touch of disbelief would come across me. That a man can take a piece of land and say, “From this place on earth I’ll make my living. I won’t become rich but I’ll have riches.”
Like the line of a country song, “I’ve got silver in the stars and gold in the morning sun.” It was a song I was lucky to sing. May it be so for all those who aspire.