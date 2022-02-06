From the Woodlot

What else you gonna spend that extra money on?
What else is gonna get you up hours before dawn?
What else is gonna keep you toiling on and on and on?
May you always have cows around. – Corb Lund, Cows Around, 2012
I’ve had cows around for a good portion of my life, about 40 years. But it’s been three years since I slapped one of my own on the flank to hurry her out of our milking parlor.
I’ve had the privilege of working with some fine bovine specimens in my past. In college I learned to appreciate all the major dairy breeds while working at the University of Illinois Dairy Farm. From deep-barreled Holsteins in the main freestall barn to broad-muzzled Brown Swiss, and to beautiful mahogany-sided Ayrshires that always had a “high alert” look in their eyes and a perk to their ears when I walked into the stall barn that housed the colored-breed cows at the college dairy.
After graduation I learned about the Jersey breed while working on a 100-cow dairy farm in northwest Georgia. It was part of the agricultural program at a private college in Rome, Georgia. I recall a significant percentage of the Jerseys being from the Gramhil Leader Sophia Samson lineage. The Samson daughters were sturdily built cows with stubborn temperaments. They were a challenge to train to the milking parlor as first-calf heifers. I was young and met the challenge, fueled by black coffee, grits, sausage gravy and unfiltered cigarettes.
After a few years in Georgia I kicked the cigarette and grits habit, and moved to Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin. There I worked with an elite Guernsey herd from 1980 to 1985. I still remember Annabel. She was a 6-year-old auburn-hided Guernsey built like an army tank. She took two spots in the tiestall barn – and ate for two as well. She was the first cow in the herd to break 20,000 pounds of milk produced in a 305-day lactation.
It wasn’t long before I had my own herd of dairy cows. In my previous column I showed a painting of my original dairy barn with my newly purchased herd out back in their night pasture. I thought about that original herd and how few I still remember by name. There was a cross-bred cow named Skunk. She was jet-black with a white stripe down her topline. She had a wide square udder and milked prolifically when fresh. She was a fast milker, giving her 45 pounds of milk twice-daily in less than five minutes of unit time. The silicone milk hose from the claw at her udder to the inlet at the stainless-steel pipeline did a special kind of dance when I milked Skunk. If we had a whole herd like her we’d be rich.
Then there was Legs, an angular Holstein that stood 5 foot at her withers. She had a knack for kicking straight back if I came too close behind her in the barn alley. I needed to approach her with extreme care when going alongside her to hook the unit to the pipeline and attach it to her udder. She was a good functional cow but with us having three young kids in the barn during chores she didn’t last long in our herd. We were cautious with such things.
My wife, Wendy, reminded me of a cow I’d forgotten; Grand was her name. I instantly recalled her. She was an older grey-colored Jersey cow with a slight imbalance to her udder conformation. She was easy; she never gave us trouble.
“That’s a weird name,” I said. “How’d she get it?”
“She cost $1,000,” my wife replied.
She further reminded me she was in labor with our second child when I bought Grand at a farm auction. That’s a story for another day.
Cows make us do things we ordinarily wouldn’t – especially when we’re young and want a whole bunch of them.
It’s like Corb Lund sings in his song, “Cows Around.”
What else can make the bishop swear like a sailor might?
What else can cause such tension between a man and his wife?
What else could ever bring all these enhancements to your life?
May you always have cows around.
Until next week, friend …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.