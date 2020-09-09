With summer winding down and Wendy Galbraith returning to a modified in-person schooling as an aide to autistic children at the D.C. Everest School System in Schofield, Wisconsin, the Galbraiths visit their family cabin for one last getaway.
A cabin meal includes foods from farms Greg Galbraith has written about. The greens are from Cattail Organics, near Athens, Wisconsin; the bacon is from Red Door Farm near Athens. The burgers are from Toby Cartledge's organic-dairy farm near Aniwa, Wisconsin, and the tomatoes are from Galbraith-woodlot raised beds.
With summer winding down and Wendy Galbraith returning to a modified in-person schooling as an aide to autistic children at the D.C. Everest School System in Schofield, Wisconsin, the Galbraiths visit their family cabin for one last getaway.
Greg Galbraith/ For Agri-View
Greg Galbraith and Sheila escape from life’s absurdities to enjoy a day at a remote lake in northern Wisconsin.
Greg Galbraith/For Agri-View
Greg Galbraith’s dog Sheila watches his face to decide whether he’s got a fish on the line or not -- she's learned the skill through the years.
Greg Galbraith/For Agri-View
Like Greg Galbraith, Sheila knows the lake is the best way to escape the absurdities that seem to be coming to a peak in our daily lives.
Greg Galbraith/For Agri-View
A cabin meal includes foods from farms Greg Galbraith has written about. The greens are from Cattail Organics, near Athens, Wisconsin; the bacon is from Red Door Farm near Athens. The burgers are from Toby Cartledge's organic-dairy farm near Aniwa, Wisconsin, and the tomatoes are from Galbraith-woodlot raised beds.