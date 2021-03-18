Gideon becomes house guest

KEWASKUM, Wis. – Every new season in the life of an animal herd brings fresh developments. And sometimes we revisit the old in new ways.
Every year I fervently hope and pray I don’t have any births during the coldest time of winter; we try to breed with that goal in mind. But of course this year – on the absolutely coldest days – we had newborns. These are the times I almost wish we had earless LaMancha goats – I wouldn’t need to be concerned about frozen ears!
Two does chose to give birth Feb. 7 and 14. I think those were the coldest weekends of this past winter. And of course both gave birth Sunday mornings. That made me thankful I could Zoom church, though even then I was late.
The second doe went into labor the second-coldest Sunday of February 2021. The scenario wasn’t nice. Though we had no clue she was near birth the night before, by the time we arrived in the barn one of her kids had already gone to meet its Maker. I wrapped him in a towel and placed him in the freezer where we keep the water hose with a light on 24-7 in winter, until I had time to deal with him. The other kid was not cleaned off at all or being attended to. That one came in the house – my least favorite scenario of goat-keeping.
I like animals but only when they’re outside. Having a baby goat in the house is almost like having a baby, except it doesn’t wear diapers or clothes. An appropriate containment zone for the kid must be located. Then it must be fed, often in small amounts frequently. Paper must be added to the bottom of the box as it eliminates. Of course I’d taken my last bag of newspaper for recycling just before he came in the house so I was hard-pressed to find enough absorbent material to bed him down in.
It took several days before the buckling, now named Gideon, perked up; I wasn’t even sure he would survive. I’d be forced to pry his mouth open every time to put the bottle nipple in, so he could sort of begin to take nourishment. At first he would lie quietly in his box between feedings. He might look up expectantly as I walked past, but then put his head back down. In time he graduated to feebly letting me know he might be hungry with a quiet voice. Once he was a few days older, I no longer needed to feed him in the middle of the night.
A day or so more and his plaintive sounds grew more demanding – “I’m hungry!” Not too much longer and he was jumping up on the neighboring box with his front feet, trying to climb out of his containment zone. It was time to tape the sides to make the containment taller. Before long that strategy didn’t work well either and it was time for him to go.
We transitioned him out of the heat of the house to the basement where it was cooler so he could become acclimated to being out in the barn. Fortunately it warmed enough that eight days after we brought him into the house we could take him back out to the barn.
Once there I had one more obstacle to tackle; we needed to encourage his mother to allow Gideon to nurse. He’d been on a bottle in the house for eight days with no contact with Mom. That was a tenuous situation but it worked. First time I put Gideon on his dam on the milking stand he began to nurse; she didn’t object. That was the best outcome I could have hoped for. In addition when we put him in the pen with his mother she began to sniff and lick him. That’s acceptance!
Though Gideon hasn’t grown skilled enough to nurse between chore times, he does have a full belly twice each day. Each feeding sustains him well until next time. I’m so glad to have an animal-free house again … Oh wait; now there’s a pigeon in the basement!
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.