Give thanks before future blessings

In 1986 composer Don Moen released the song “Give Thanks,” urging us to thank God – the Holy One – with a grateful heart. Historically we recall the Pilgrims gathering with the Native Americans to give thanks to God for the abundant harvest they had gathered. The participants’ celebration was especially grateful because it followed a time of severe famine and hardship. This is our time to give thanks as we gather with family and friends; grateful to be together once again as this grueling test of adversity seems to be lessening.
The apostle Paul instructed the Ephesian church to give thanks to God in all things and at all times in the name of Jesus – Ephesians 5:20. The Pilgrims demonstrated to us how to give thanks in a season of abundant harvest. Solomon said if you trust in the Lord with all your heart and don’t doubt, acknowledge Him in all things – give thanks – He will direct your life – Proverbs 3: 4-6.
So what do we give thanks to God for? How about for who He is? We worship and give thanks to the Creator of all things who desires a relationship with us. Giving God thanks for being our Father, our Savior and our Friend reminds us as well as Him. Thanksgiving means we honor God for who He is.
We give thanks to God for what He does. He provides everything we require for life, and often far more than we need. God frequently makes a way for us to accomplish something we didn’t think was possible, like our car not hitting that deer coming right for us. When all the forecasts say the harvest will be bad, somehow He helps us bring in abundant crops in a timely manner. He gives us peace in the rocking boat during the storms of our lives. God is the source of brilliant strategies on how to repair a piece of broken machinery, help someone in dire straits, reach the cattle during a blizzard, or create a new way of doing something that saves time and money.
Psalm 100:4 tells us to “Come right into his presence with thanksgiving. Come bring your thank offering to him and affectionately bless his beautiful name!” – Passion Translation
Thanksgiving opens the gate to God’s presence. Just as much as we like to hear “Thank you!” that’s how much God likes to hear us give Him thanks. Psalm 107:22 says, “Bring your praise as an offering and your thanks as a sacrifice.” It doesn’t matter how we feel, or whether we want to or not; let our thanks be a sacrifice to God. In the Old Testament a sacrifice was something that had value – an animal, food or money. Giving thanks also has value; it costs us to take the time to honor Him.
Paul wrote to the Philippians that they should be saturated in prayer throughout each day, offering their faith-filled requests before God with overflowing gratitude – Philippians 4:6, Passion Translation. Tell God what’s on your mind – it’s that concept of a shared burden being half a burden – and His peace will come over you. One example of offering faith-filled requests would be thanking God in advance for a harvest when we’ve just put seed in the ground. Another would be thanking Him for the perfect job while still looking for employment. Having thanked Him for His plan for our lives and trusting Him, walk out each day observing what He is doing. You’ve done your part; now it’s up to God to make it happen.
Don’s Moen’s lyrics frame what Thanksgiving is about – “Give thanks with a grateful heart. Give thanks to the Holy One. Give thanks because He’s given Jesus Christ, His Son.” It is God who has provided all we require through His Son, Jesus. Though it may sound like upside-down thinking, absolutely everything about life’s difficulties can be satisfied through Jesus Christ. It’s difficult to perceive but simple to grab hold of by faith once you try it. Thank Him today and every day!
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.