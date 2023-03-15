The December-February period tied with 2018 and 2022 to rank fifth-warmest on record. Europe had its second-warmest winter while Africa experienced its fourth-warmest December-February period.
The Arctic saw its third-lowest sea ice extent for February; meanwhile, Antarctica hit a record low extent for the month and a record low for minimum seasonal extent. Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which tracked across the entire South Indian Ocean from Indonesia to the southeastern coast of Africa, has become one of the longest-lived tropical systems on record.
February 2023 was the fourth-warmest February globally in the 174-year NOAA record. The year-to-date January-February global surface temperature tied 2022 for the fourth-warmest such period on record. According to the Global Annual Temperature Outlook, it’s virtually certain that the year 2023 will rank among the 10-warmest years on record and a 65 percent chance it will rank among the warmest five. February 2023 marked the 44th consecutive February and the 528th consecutive month with temperatures at least nominally above the 20th-century average.
This monthly summary, developed by scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, is part of the suite of climate services NOAA provides to government, business, academia and the public to support informed decision-making.
Temperatures were warmer than average throughout most of Europe, South America, central and southern Africa, the Arctic, and western, central and southern Asia. Parts of southeastern and central-eastern North America, and northeastern and southern Oceania, also experienced warmer-than-average temperatures this month. Sea-surface temperatures were warmer than average across much of the northern, western and southwestern Pacific and the Atlantic.
Temperatures were cooler than average across parts of western and northern North America, northeastern Asia and northern Australia. Sea-surface temperatures were near to or cooler than average across parts of the central Indian Ocean and the southeastern, central and eastern tropical Pacific. None of the world’s surface had a record-cold February.
Arctic sea ice extent in February averaged 5.47 million square miles, which was about 260,000 square miles less than the 1991-2020 average. This marks the third-smallest February extent in the 45-year record. The February 2023 Antarctic sea ice extent ranked smallest on record at 740,000 square miles, or about 460,000 square miles less than the 1991-2020 average. Antarctic sea ice set a record-small 35,900 square miles less than the previous minimum seasonal record set in February 2022, as it hit its minimum extent for the year.
According to data from NOAA and analysis by the Rutgers Global Snow Lab, the Northern Hemisphere snow cover extent during February was 70,000 square miles less than the 1991-2020 average. That ranks as the 26th-smallest Northern Hemisphere snow cover extent on record. Extent was more than average in North America and less than average in Eurasia.
More-than-average February precipitation was observed across parts of western Asia, central-eastern Europe, the Upper Midwest and Ohio Valley in North America, and northeastern and southeastern Oceania. Floods and landslides in Indonesia, New Zealand, South America and southeast Africa fit the La Niña pattern of rainfall anomalies. Meanwhile drier-than-average conditions were present across much of western Europe, South and Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia, Mexico, and the southern and eastern United States.
Visit www.ncei.noaa.gov and ag-wx.com for more information.
Doug Kluck is the National Centers for Environmental Information's climate-services director for the Central Region. He works across 14 states from the Great Lakes to the Rocky Mountains. He's worked with NOAA since 1992, first with the National Weather Service as a weather and river forecaster, then as a regional hydrologist and climatologist.