Good Friday pulls us out of darkness

This being Holy Week, one of the principal days we pay attention to is Good Friday. It’s remembered as the day 2,000 years ago when Christ’s life was sacrificed on a cross. There is much symbolism in the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.
One aspect of note is that Jesus is considered the “Lamb” slain for the world. Jewish custom annually slaughtered a lamb at Passover in remembrance of the time when the Hebrews were held as slaves in Egypt. At the termination of their 400 years of slavery, God sent Moses to Pharaoh to ask for the freedom of His people. That’s where the plagues come in; the final one was the demise of all first-born animals and people in the nation – that is unless there was the blood of a lamb on the doorposts of the house. In that case the spirit of death “passed over” the house and its inhabitants. They were saved from the slaughter. That final plague finally brought about the release of God’s people from their bondage; they left Egypt, crossing the Red Sea.
This year the official celebration of Passover on the Jewish calendar and the official celebration of Good Friday coincide; it doesn’t always happen that way. Jews celebrate the Passover with lamb dinners. Christians celebrate the Lamb, Jesus Christ, who willingly gave His life so everyone who believes He is the Savior can be restored to a relationship with Father God through Him.
At the same time Jesus gave His last breath on the cross, the “curtain” or “veil” in the Temple – where God was worshipped in those days – was suddenly torn into two pieces. That wasn’t a person’s doing; the curtain was very high, composed of many layers and also was extremely heavy. And it was torn from the top down.
The curtain normally separated the common folk from the presence of God on earth, signified by the Ark of the Covenant. After that moment the people had access to the God of the Universe; no longer was he inaccessible.
Those events signified several truths.
• Jesus is indeed the Son of God.
• Jesus was fulfilling the plan of God that was foreshadowed annually all those years since the original Passover – that the Lamb who is Jesus has once and for all set us free from bondage.
• God’s plan always was to redeem us from darkness.
That darkness or bondage could mean different things for different people. It could be drugs, porn, anger, abuse, inferiority, depression or PTSD – anything that keeps us from the good destiny God has for our lives. When there seems to be no way out, there is. That way is through Jesus. I know it sounds simplistic and hokey, but it’s solid truth. Jesus is the way when there seems to be no way; He is the answer when we have none.
There’s no expensive, elaborate or time-consuming route to travel to that freedom He offers to us. It’s really simple and easy. All we need to do is ask Him to help and tell Him we’re willing to allow Him to take control of our lives. By releasing control we’ll see an upgrade from everything we’ve been able to do on our own.
It’s time for an upgrade, time to climb out of darkness and despair. It’s time to find our way out of the muck and mire that has held us back from achieving all we can. Give Jesus a chance. He may just surprise you; it may become a very Good Friday for you.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.