Guilties – enemies of souls

For a long time I had a major case of the “Guilties.” I came from a white-glove family – grandmother, mother, sister and sister-in-loves; all are avid cleaners. Somehow that gift bypassed me. Understand that I know all the methods and procedures required to achieve the desired result; I really was trained well. My heart just isn’t in cleaning.
When I was younger I learned how to do a lot of what was then considered “men’s work” because I was the eldest and Dad needed some assistance. So I mastered lawn mowing, garden weeding, barn cleaning, etc. And I loved it … still do to this day. I like being outdoors and working outdoors much more than being and working in the house.
Then I grew up, married and had my own house to care for. It wasn’t too difficult to keep the house manageable with just the two of us. I did the dishes when the pile of dirty dishes had accumulated sufficiently to warrant filling the sink to wash them. I washed clothing every week or two – whenever our supply of underwear ran out. That was when I still used a wringer washer and needed to wash everything in one day.
After our first child was born, followed by seven more in the next 14 years, the house – though two-storied – seemed to shrink in size. It began to fill with stuff – toys, clothes, beds, daily work from school too good to throw away, and things kids drag home and sneak into the house so Mom won’t see. If I did make an effort to clean a room, it would take three days of blackmail and threatened meal-withholding to motivate the kids to clear the floor enough to sweep, vacuum or scrub. Within six hours or less I could swear I’d never done a thing in that room, but at least I had the consolation of knowing the underlayment was clean.
On one occasion we were on the way to a party at Grandpa and Grandma’s house. I was so exasperated with our three sons scrapping in the back seat of the car that before we had traveled a mile from home I ordered my husband to stop the car. I climbed out and walked home while they went on to the party. I needed to work off some steam somehow, so I began to clean the living room – starting at the farthest point and working my way out. By the time the party ended and the family returned home I had made a sizable dent in the clutter of that room and my irritation. I had even removed a good six months’ worth of dust from the furniture.
But I seldom had cause to do a thorough cleaning. I recall one instance though – our seventh child’s baptism – when I really made an honest effort to do it right. It was difficult. There was just no place to put all the stuff. To top it all off, the final cleaning and rearranging needed to be done after all the kids were in bed. My husband and I worked until 4 a.m. completing the task.
Yet the next day I hosted the Guilties because I didn’t believe I could live up to all my womenfolk’s standards. To be honest, they had tried everything to help me measure up – set a positive example, remind me of my training, provide me with assistance, quote some scripture and even shame me. Nothing worked and eventually, with the exception of occasional pointed remarks, they quit saying anything in my presence about my failure.
But the enemy kept working in my mind, telling me I didn’t measure up. Two years following that baptism we had another party. Fortunately that time we were able to use our newly redecorated vacant apartment for the gathering, but the guilt concerning the uncleaned house upstairs haunted me.
That’s when God stepped in to rescue me. One way of looking at 1Corinthians 10:13 is that it says He will never allow you to deal with more than you can bear without giving you a way out, an escape. Praise God on that day He set me free from the Guilties.
As I worked to prepare for that party, my thoughts were continually plagued by condemnation. Suddenly the story of when Jesus came to visit Mary and Martha came to mind – Luke 10:38-42. In that account Martha bustled around preparing food while Mary sat at Jesus’ feet soaking in His teachings. Martha was all upset about Mary’s lack of support and asked Jesus to press Mary to lend a hand with the preparations. Jesus gently responded that Mary had chosen what was most important, what could not be taken away from her. Jesus had never asked Martha to make all the fuss; He was only there to visit and teach. Mary was paying attention to His mission.
God caused me to understand that day that my house was Mary’s house, and I had chosen what was most important in my life – Him. To add a little light humor to the matter, I could even imagine Him suggesting two signs – “Mary’s House” for my house door and “Martha’s House” for the apartment door.
Sometimes the Guilties try to creep back into my thoughts. It doesn’t take too long before grace takes over and I can say, “Hold on there! God told me I am Mary, not Martha. So you just shoo. My house is good enough for Him and that’s all that matters.” The Lord saw my situation and it did not adversely affect His satisfaction with me. I am not my house. He sees my heart and in His eyes, which roam to and fro over all the earth seeking to prove Himself strong on behalf of those whose hearts are loyal toward Him, I am on the path He has for my life – 1 Samuel 16:7 and 2 Chronicles 16:9. He did indeed prove Himself strong to deliver me from the oppression of the Guilties. It has been so wonderful to escape from beneath the finger of my soul’s enemy in this matter and fix my eyes on His plan for my life instead.
I do still clean on occasion – when the debris is too much for even me to live with. But now I am freed from the guilt-ridden need to clean compulsively to please others or just in case someone comes to visit. I use that time to study God’s Word, pray and listen to Him, and spread the Good News of God’s grace to those who are being tested and also need His escape in their lives.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.